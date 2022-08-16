Three shot in north-west London after wave of violence across the capital

16 August 2022, 09:49 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 12:41

Three people were shot in Dog Lane, Brent
Three people were shot in Dog Lane, Brent. Picture: LBC/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Three people have been shot in north-west London after a wave of violence throughout the capital.

Armed officers were sent to Dog Lane just after 7pm on Monday after a report that a person had been shot.

They found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and then came across two more victims, a 21-year-old man and another thought to be in his early 20s, nearby.

The suspect or suspects had fled the scene before the firearms officers arrived.

All three victims were given first aid by the police and then taken to hospital. The 21-year-old may have suffered a life changing injury and the man in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition.

The teenager's injuries are not life changing.

Police were searching for evidence in an alley on Tuesday
Police were searching for evidence in an alley on Tuesday. Picture: LBC
The shootings happened in north-west London
The shootings happened in north-west London. Picture: Google Maps

An investigation has begun but no arrests have been made.

Read more: Bloodbath near Oxford Street: Man stabbed to death at Korean restaurant in fourth London killing in days

The triple shooting comes amid a wave of violence that has swept across London in recent days and left four people dead.

A man was repeatedly stabbed at a Korean restaurant in Poland Street, just off Oxford Street, on Monday. A man was arrested.

Police at Poland Street, one of the scenes of the recent killings in London's crime wave
Police at Poland Street, one of the scenes of the recent killings in London's crime wave. Picture: LBC

A 53-year-old man was charged with murder after a victim believed to be 36-year-old Sonny Booty was pronounced dead in Lewisham on Sunday morning.

Police charged a 23-year-old man with the murder of Stephen Goodman, 60, was found with fatal injuries early on Sunday.

Kacey Boothe, a 25-year-old, was killed in a shooting in Walthamstow on Saturday evening.

Police are also investigating an incident where firearms were shot twice within an hour in east London, with a man in his 20s having been stabbed and shot in Bohemia Place. His condition is not life-threatening.

This stabbing in Poland Street was the 57th homicide in the capital this year.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 using reference 6551/15AUG or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

