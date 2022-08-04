Three Sri Lankan athletes vanish from Commonwealth Games

4 August 2022, 15:14

CGAMES-2022-OPENING
CGAMES-2022-OPENING. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of three members of the Commonwealth Games who have disappeared.

It is understood that a wrestler, judo star and judo have not been seen at the Birmingham games since Monday.

The trio have surrendered their passports so are not able to leave the country and officials have now removed documents for all remaining members of the team.

All 161 athletes and coaching staff were granted standard 180-day visas by the government for the event.

Sri Lankan team spokesperson Gobinath Sivarajah said: "We have asked all athletes and officials to submit their passports to our respective venue officials in all the villages after the incident.

"The police are investigating and the three cannot cross the UK borders. What has happened is really unfortunate.”

There are fears the three may have disappeared to avoid returning to Sri Lanka, which is struggling with an economic and humanitarian crisis.

A state of emergency has been declared across the nation as medicine, fuel and food begins to run out amid the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

