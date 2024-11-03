Three hospitalised after triple stabbing in Eltham as police hunt for suspects

Three men are in an unknown condition in hospital after a triple stabbing in Eltham, south-east London on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

By Chay Quinn

Three men are in an unknown condition in hospital after a triple stabbing in Eltham, south-east London on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Purneys Road in the London suburb shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

They found three men who had been stabbed in the residential street.

The first responders arrived six minutes after the call - with air ambulance and paramedics attending the scene.

The three men were taken to a major trauma centre by road - but their condition is currently unclear.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place, the Metropolitan Police said.

The London Ambulance Service said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance.

"The first of our crews arrived in six minutes.

"Our crews treated three male patients at the scene, before taking them to London major trauma centres by road, as a priority."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD reference 3279/03Nov or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.