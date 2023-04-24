Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

The three students were killed in a horror car crash. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Three students have been killed in a horror car crash in Warwickshire that left another teenager needing surgery in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, between the students' car and another vehicle, on the B4035 near Shipston at about 4.10pm on Friday (April 21).

Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16 were airlifted to hospital. Harry and Matilda died on Saturday and Frank died on Sunday.

Edward Spencer, 17, is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The students' Ford Fiesta collided with a Fiat 500 containing a woman and two children, who all suffered serious injuries but are in a stable condition in hospital.

The students were sixth-formers at Chipping Campden School.

Chipping Campden School. Picture: Google Street View

In a letter to parents, Principal John Sanderson said: "There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel, both as a community and for Harry's, Tilly's, and Frank's families and close friends.

"Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly.

"In time, I would like to try and find the words to pay tribute to each of the young people we have lost, as each was remarkable and unique, having touched the lives of so many in such profound ways.

The three students were killed while driving. Picture: Google Street View

Addressing Edward, he said: "We continue to hope and pray that he will make good progress in recovering from his injuries over the coming weeks and months. Edward and his family are very much in our thoughts.

Read more: Two teenagers have died and third is fighting for life after two-car crash in Warwickshire

Read more: ‘Love you both so much’: Woman who survived horror Cardiff car crash that killed three speaks out for the first time

"I'm very conscious that we will need to take each day at a time but wanted to express my sincere thanks for the professional and personal help and advice that has been offered to us at school over the last 48 hours.

"This is a very difficult time for us all but there is strength and hope in knowing we walk it together."