Three teenage boys - including two 14-year-olds - in hospital after triple shooting in south London

The victims were found on Otlinge Road and Yalding Grove. Picture: Google Maps

By StephenRigley

An 18-year-old and two 14-year-old boys were shot last night, on a quiet street lined with houses in Orpington in South London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were initially called at 10pm on Wednesday night to reports of a man being shot.

They found a man, 18, on Otlinge Road, before London Ambulance Service rushed him to hospital.

Shortly after, police discovered the 14-year-olds. They also determined that the first victim must have been shot on nearby Yalding Grove.

All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

Read more: Pictured: 14 people being hunted by police after Merseyside riots

A statement from the Met said: "On Wednesday, 7 August at around 22:00hrs police were called to Otlinge Road, BR5 following reports that a man had been shot.

"Police attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated an 18-year-old man before taking him to hospital.

"Police carried out all relevant enquiries and established that the shooting had taken place at Yalding Grove, BR5.

"Two further victims, both aged 14, were found with gunshot wounds whilst officers were carrying out a search of the area.

"The two boys were taken to hospital.

"The three victims have non-life threatening/changing injuries.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing with Trident detectives investigating."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward to police stating CAD8033/07AUG or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.