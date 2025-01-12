Three teenagers charged with murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station. Picture: Google / Handout

By Josef Al Shemary

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after 17-year-old student Thomas Taylor was stabbed to death near a Bedford bus station.

Taylor, described as a "popular" student, was walking along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford Bus Station, when he was attacked by a group of men at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

CCTV footage showed a group, dressed in black, running from the scene shortly after the attack.

The teen was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston, Bedford, and two other males aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Friday and were charged with murder on Saturday, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station. Picture: Alamy

Detectives investigating the case made three more arrests over the weekend.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Saturday and remain in police custody for questioning.

Another 18-year-old male was also arrested and has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us."

A murder investigation is ongoing, with the police hunting a "group of men" running in the direction of Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park following the attack.

Thomas was described as a "respected" student and a boy who "left everyone with a smile", as tributes were laid at the spot where the teenager collapsed.

The student had been studying A-Level criminology, health and social care studies, as well as business studies at Bedford Academy.

Speaking following the tragic attack, a friend said: "He'd left school recently but was really keen to come back, he kept emailing the school.

The 17-year-old was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on Wednesday as he walked along the street. Picture: Alamy

Thomas had been studying A-Levels at Bedford Academy. Picture: Google

"He was a really smart lad, he could sometimes be cheeky in class but he was never rude."

An incident tent was set up on the road where the attack took place, with police highlighting that inquiries could continue for a number of days.

Thomas's headteacher Chris Deller described him as a "respected lad" who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

He said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life.

"Thomas was a popular, well-liked and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss."