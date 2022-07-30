Three teenagers killed and driver seriously injured in horror North Yorkshire crash

The four males were driving from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

Three teenagers have been killed and a driver was seriously injured in a horror crash in North Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday.

No other cars were believed to have been involved, police said.

Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, died as a result of their injuries.

The male driver, aged 18, sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, police said.

The road remained shut this morning as officers carried out their enquiries.

Read more: Police release CCTV images of new suspect after Lilia Valutyte, 9, killed in Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle containing four young men was travelling from Bedale towards High Burton. At this stage, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

"Sadly three passengers within the vehicle, a 17 year old man and two 18 year old men have died as a result of their injuries.

"The 18 year old man who was driving sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital."

Anyone with information connected to the crash can email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the major collision investigation team, quoting reference number 1222013414.