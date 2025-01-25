Three teenagers die after car hits tree in Wakefield with one in critical condition

25 January 2025, 11:58 | Updated: 25 January 2025, 13:20

Three teenagers were killed in the crash.
Three teenagers were killed in the crash. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three teenagers have died after a car hit a tree near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on Friday evening.

Police said the black Seat Ibiza had been travelling on Bramley Lane in the village of West Bretton when it left the road at around 8.30pm and smashed into a tree.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers died, while two other men in the car were taken to hospital.

One is said to be in a critical condition and the other has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

One teenager remains in a critical condition.
One teenager remains in a critical condition. Picture: Alamy

Residents have reported there was "a lot of activity" at about 9pm on Friday as emergency and police services went to the scene.

"I noticed there was some commotion with a police helicopter and sirens," a local businessman said.

Speaking about the deaths of the three teenagers, he added: "That's tragic. Awful."

Police have called on anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and fourth person suffering critical injuries.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.

"Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us."

