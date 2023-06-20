Three teenagers die and driver fighting for life after car smashes into tree

By StephenRigley

Three teenagers have died and one is in a critical condition after a car smashed into a tree early this morning.

The silver BMW was travelling along the A415 in Marcham, Oxfordshire, at around 12.10am when it left the road and hit a tree, Thames Valley police said.

Three male teenagers, two aged 18 and one aged 17, died in the collision. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Oxfordshire in fighting for life in hospital.

Sergeant Matt Cadmore, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in the death of three young men.

"Our thoughts remain with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage prior to the collision and who has not already spoke to Police to contact us."

In a statement Thames Valley Police said: "At around 12.10am this morning (20/6), a silver BMW was travelling along the A415 when it left the road and collided with a tree.

"Tragically, three teenagers, two males aged 18 and one male aged 17, all from Oxfordshire, died in the collision.

"Their families have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or make a report online quoting incident 43230270542.