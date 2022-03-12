Three teens arrested after man, 19, dies in broad daylight stabbing in Bury

12 March 2022, 19:55 | Updated: 12 March 2022, 19:56

Police are asking for people to come forward after the incident on Market Street in Bury city centre
Police are asking for people to come forward after the incident on Market Street in Bury city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended to the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are implementing stop and search powers in Bury town centre.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said that it has been a "fast-paced" investigation.

He said: "I'd like to reiterate that our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the young man who was very sadly killed yesterday afternoon.

"This has been a fast-paced investigation and I am pleased to say detectives have made three arrests overnight in connection with his death.

"Although they remain in custody for questioning our investigation is still in its initial stages and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist police.

"This incident occurred in broad daylight in a Bury town centre so it is highly likely there are members of the public who witnessed the assault or may have mobile phone footage from around the town.

"If you were in Bury town centre and saw any disturbance in or around Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police.

"You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"This is a shocking incident of violence and I want to assure the public we are continuing to work at pace to ensure those responsible face justice and we provide this young man's family with the answers they deserve."

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them on 0161 856 0027 quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There are a number of closures in the Slough area, including on the M4

M4 closed due to 'unexplained' death of man near motorway in Slough

Low traffic neighbourhoods are designed to make towns more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly - but some say they cause an increase in congestion

Council apologises after wrongly claiming LTNs caused reduction in pollution

Abramovich has been disqualified as a director at Chelsea

Roman Abramovich disqualified as director as sanctions throw Chelsea into chaos

Russia's space chief has made several bizarre remarks about the ISS

Russia warns International Space Station could crash if sanctions aren't lifted

Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

The car ploughed into the house in Neasden

Pedestrian killed and passenger fighting for his life after car ploughs into house

A number of evacuations have been attempted in recent days, but the attacks have continued

Seven dead including a child as 'Russia fires at women and children' fleeing Kyiv region

President Zelenskyy attacked Russia over the alleged kidnapping

'A new stage of terror': Zelenskyy compares Russia to Isis after Ukraine mayor 'kidnapped'

There are fears that Belarus could invade Ukraine in coming days too.

Boris to ramp up pressure on Kremlin as Ukraine fears Belarus could invade

Energy bills are set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages within the next year

Cost of living crisis: Energy bills set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages

Andrei Kolesnikov is reportedly the third Russian general to have been killed in the conflict.

Third Russian general 'killed' in Ukraine in further blow to Putin

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC's owner, has been hit with sanctions.

Chelsea's bank account frozen by Barclays as Abramovich sanctions leave club in turmoil

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark

Police search for woman who 'sexually assaulted boy, 13, in Primark after winking at him'

Russia's Vladimir Putin is planning to launch Chernobyl 'terror attack'

Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

Harry and Meghan will not attend Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

The Queen will not attend the annual Commonwealth Day service

Queen will not attend Commonwealth Day service, Palace says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Traci Braxton

Singer Traci Braxton, of Braxton Family Values, dies aged 50

Russia Ukraine War

Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital as siege of other cities goes on
United Nations Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’
Virus Outbreak China

China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

Russia Ukraine War

Russians push towards Kyiv as siege of other cities goes on

Saudi flag

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Zelensky speaks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
Albania Prices Protest

Thousands of Albanians join protest against price hikes

Croatia Flying Object

Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb
Chile Presidential Inauguration

Chile’s new leftist president, 36, vows to combat inequality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police