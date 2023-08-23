Child who died after falling ill at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

Child who died at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Camp Bestival

By Danielle DeWolfe

A child who died after falling ill at Shropshire festival Camp Bestival has been identified as a three-week-old baby girl.

The newborn died at the popular music festival on Saturday, August 19, with the festival extending its "deepest sympathies" to the newborn's family.

It's now been revealed that the baby girl was rushed from the festival to hospital at 12.37am on Saturday morning, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The festival, which takes place between 17th and 20th of August at Weston Park, South Staffordshire, is one of two sister festivals, with a second Dorset event having already taken place between 25th and 28th July.

The child's suspected cause of death is yet to be revealed, with an inquest date yet been set.

The event, described as a "family friendly" festival, is frequented by music fans off all ages across, with 2023 appearances from Eurovision's Sam Ryder, Spice Girl Melanie C, rock legends Primal Scream, and 90s workout icon Mr Motivator.

A festival spokesperson said: "A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care onsite, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can."

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Camp Bestival, Weston Park, at 12.37am on Saturday (19 August) following reports of a child who was taken ill.

"The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition. Sadly, the child died a short time later.

"Specially trained officers are continuing to support the child's family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult and distressing time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death."