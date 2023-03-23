Shocking moment violent thug punches disabled man out of his wheelchair 'for running over his foot'

The thug punching the man in the wheelchair. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the horrifying moment a thug punched a man in a wheelchair outside a bar in Bristol, allegedly for running over his foot.

The clip shows the wheelchair user sitting outside the BSB bar as people queue to get in.

Suddenly the thug approaches and punches the disabled man in the face, sending him flying backwards out of his wheelchair. The attacker then walks off.

The attack took place in the early hours of Friday morning. Police have said they are investigating.

Some people suggested on social media that the man attacked the wheelchair user because he had run over his foot.

Professional boxer Anthony Fowler reacted in shock, tweeting: "Wtf just when you think you seen it all some s***house punched someone in a wheelchair.

Another said: "Even if he ran over your foot on purpose, that's not right. Come on now." A third person branded the attack "disgusting".

Avon and Somerset police have launched an investigation, even though no report has been made yet.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: "We believe it happened close to the BSB bar on the Waterfront and we're making enquiries at the venue and in the surrounding area today.

"We'd ask anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible. 'If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223064944."

A spokesperson also said: "We have collected CCTV from the local area, including BSB bar, and we believe the incident happened at just after 1.30am on Friday.

"We are making further attempts today to identify the victim, and are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward."