Thunderstorm warning as heavy rain to batter UK in abrupt end to scorching four-day heatwave

Thunder and lightning will be possible on Monday following the four-day heatwave. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

Thunderstorms are set to hit the UK on Monday bringing an end to the four-day heatwave, with forecasters warning of flooding, lightning and even power cuts.

Weather experts have warned this weekend's overwhelming heat will come to an abrupt end when a yellow thunderstorm warning comes into force.

The weather warning, which kicks in at 6am on Monday, means many parts of the UK will be hit by rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

The warning covers much of the UK - bar some areas along the east coast - with showers set to ease by Tuesday morning.

The downpour will be welcomed by many following months of low rainfall and hosepipe bans that have been introduced to help conserve water.

Forecasters have warned there is a risk homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds on the cards.

It comes after a drought was officially declared on Friday in South West, Southern and Central England and the East of England, following weeks of tinder-dry ground.

People and businesses were urged to use water "wisely", with five water companies announcing hose pipe bans.

Water supplies "will remain resilient", the National Drought Group has said, but it follows the driest summer in 50 years.

More severe measures can also be put in place under drought status, including banning the use of sprinklers for the cleaning of buildings, vehicles and windows.

Brits can expect a "change in weather type" once the thunderstorms have passed next week, with much of the country seeing cooler temperatures.

It will bring an end to the hot temperatures that have dominated the summer months.

On Monday, where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office has said, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

In addition, there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.