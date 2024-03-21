Ticked off: Customers' fury as Iceland makes change to hot cross buns

Iceland said the trial is to see what their customers prefer and to gather feedback before the chain makes more changes. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Iceland has replaced the traditional symbol from the sweet treat, leaving some customers very 'cross'.

The supermarket chain is running a trial where it will sell hot cross buns with a twist: the cross has been replaced with a tick.

According to research conducted by Iceland, a fifth of customers want to abandon the traditional cross.

Iceland is not replacing or removing the usual symbol from their traditional hot cross bun range, a spokesperson for the shop has reassured angry customers.

The Sun reports that @IcelandFoods are replacing the cross on a hot cross bun with a tick.



The chain’s David Lennox said: “According to the research, it seems some people want to do away with the cross design and move to a tick instead. The results surprised us, but in true… pic.twitter.com/fuHvrUMdQj — Dr Krish Kandiah OBE (@krishk) March 21, 2024

However, the tick, a symbol which normally represents positivity, has sparked immense negative backlash from the public and political figures.

Angry shoppers have come to social media, accusing the chain of being 'woke' and diminishing Britishness.

One X/Twitter user posted: "Iceland is trialling hot cross buns with a tick instead of a cross. What are we supposed to call them, hot tick buns?... Our traditions are gradually being eroded."

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson chimed into the debate, accusing Iceland of "virtue-signalling".

Speaking to the Express, he said: "It's this type of ridiculous namby-pamby virtue-signalling that is leading to millions of people echoing Reform UK's call to get our country back."

Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg also blasted the shop, which sells mainly frozen food, and said: "Who would buy a frozen tick bun?"

The supermarket chain is running a trial where it will sell hot cross buns with a twist: the cross has been replaced with a tick. Picture: Alamy

However, a second social media user wrote: "The world is going to Hell in a handbasket but let's get our collective knickers in a twist because, allegedly, Iceland has replaced hot cross buns with hot 'tick' buns."

Iceland's David Lennox said: "According to the research, it seems some people want to do away with the cross design and move to a tick instead.

"The results surprised us, but in true British fashion, we’re putting it to the test by trialling ticks on some of our buns.”

Christian groups have also voiced their concern with the switch.

"Easter is when Christians across the globe remember Jesus died on the cross and rose from the grave," Danny Webster of the Evangelical Alliance told the Sun.

He added it would not stop Christians from celebrating the traditional meaning of Easter, stating: "Whatever Iceland puts on their buns, Christians will continue to declare the truth of the cross that Jesus is alive.”

Hot cross buns are often enjoyed toasted and topped with butter. Picture: Alamy

Hot cross buns are adorned with the cross as they represent the crucifixion of Jesus and have been connected to Good Friday for around 350 years.

Iceland said the trial is to see what their customers prefer and to gather feedback before the chain makes more changes.

Supermarket chains across the country have experimented with the Easter fruit bun, ranging from chocolate and less-traditional dried fruits, to even savoury cheese flavours and hot sauce infused treats.