Ticketmaster crashes as Eurovision fans scramble to get seats for Liverpool shows

Tickets for the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool have sold out. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Eurovision fans crashed part of the Ticketmaster website as they attempted to secure tickets on Tuesday, with them selling out in just over half an hour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tickets for the international music event went on sale at midday on Tuesday - with nine different live shows available.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

Some fans were met with a "500 - Internal Server Error" message when they attempted to click through to find tickets.

Meanwhile, others said they had been ejected from the virtual queue after receiving a message saying their session had expired "due to inactivity".

Read more: Suella Braverman says 100 million refugees could claim asylum as she unveils controversial migrant crackdown

Read more: Drunk Tube passenger who tried to throw a Notting Hill carnival-goer under a train faces jail for attempted murder

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Picture: Alamy

The official Eurovision account later revelaed that all tickets to the event - including previews - had sold out.

"All #Eurovision2023 shows including previews are now SOLD OUT.

"Demand was super high but don’t forget we have 3 amazing TV shows planned for this year's Contest & lots of Eurovision activities and parties around Liverpool during the event!"

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13.

The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.