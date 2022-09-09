How to get tickets for the memorial service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

The service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

On Friday night there will be a memorial service to the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon.

A public service of prayer will be held at St Paul's Cathedral at 6pm on Friday.

It will be attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior ministers.

There are 2,000 spaces available to members of the general public - but they are first-come-first-served and are expected to go fast.

Anyone wanting to attend must collect a wristband from the City of London Information Centre in Carter Lane Gardens.

The wristbands will be made available at 11am today, and only those with a wristband will be allowed into the service.

They will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Each person can only get one wristband.

The Royal Family announced the Queen had died at 6.30pm on Thursday.

In a statement, they said the 96-year-old monarch had passed away peacefully in Balmoral, her Scottish residence.

Since then tributes have poured in from politicians, world leaders and members of the public.

The now-King Charles is returning to London on Friday.

He will meet officials to discuss arrangements for his mother's funeral.

He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss, and to address the nation for the first time as King.

The King has already announced at least two weeks of mourning for the Royal Family, saying they will mourn until the funeral - expected to be in about 10 days - and then a further seven days.

Friday will see other events and commemorations in honour of the Queen.

Bell ringings are set to take place in churches throughout the country, including at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

Other churches have been asked to mark the monarch's death will bell ringings at noon.

Royal gun salutes will then be fired in London at 1pm in Hyde Park, central London by The King's Troop and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

The guns will be fired 96 times, to mark each year of the Queen's life.

An online book of condolence has been opened on the royal.uk website for those wishing to pay their respects, and cities including Nottingham and Liverpool have said that books of condolences will be opened in cathedrals and city halls.