Tier 3 lockdown restrictions loom for Greater Manchester and Lancashire

Greater Manchester is expected to be put under Tier 3 restrictions. Picture: PA Images

Greater Manchester and Lancashire are the latest areas expected to be put under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions with a 'Gold Command' meeting due to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is expected to be a showdown between Government ministers, who are keen to place the areas under tighter measures, and local leaders in the North of England who fear economic ruin as a result.

Some areas in Lancashire are expected to jump from Tier 1 - where only basic national restrictions apply - to Tier 3, where widespread limitations on socialising and the closure of pubs and bars that don't serve "substantial meals" would be implemented.

There is significant concern over the impact on jobs and local economies in the region, but Lancashire County Council Leader conceded on Tuesday that it was "inevitable" the county would be placed under stricter measures.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is expected to lay out his argument against tighter restrictions on hospitality later on Wednesday following a week of fiery exchanges between his team and Government officials.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, he condemned the "fundamentally flawed" Tier 3 proposal and hit out against poor communication from central Government.

"Since one meeting on Friday, the Government has not discussed these matters with us. Instead, the pressure is being piled on via media briefings," he said.

"Later today I will set out why the current Tier 3 proposal is fundamentally flawed and why we won’t accept it."

The Mayor and his Night Time Economy Adviser Sacha Lord confirmed earlier this week they remain ready to trigger legal action against the Government if new restrictions are imposed on the area without financial support.

Meanwhile in Merseyside, Liverpool leaders have hit out against the way talks between themselves and official were represented by Boris Johnson on Monday after it was announced the area would be the first to face Tier 3 restrictions.

The Prime Minister said that his team had agreed with local leaders on the controversial decision to shut gyms, but Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram later confirmed that "neither I nor any of our leaders closed gyms or asked for them to be."

"That decision was Government's and Government's alone. We'll be working to make Government let them open as soon as possible," he added.

The move to close gyms despite little evidence of their contribution to the spread of the virus has prompted anger from business owners, customers and politicians alike.

The imposition of restrictions follows a sharp increase in the number of hospital admissions in Liverpool - expected to surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days.

Liverpool City Council officials confirmed on Wednesday morning that intensive care in the city was now at 90% capacity.

On Tuesday night, just hours before new restrictions came in to force, videos emerged of large crowds partying in the streets in the city.

The proposal for a 'circuit breaker' national lockdown, where everywhere except schools would be forced to close for at least two weeks, has also gained traction after Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer backed the idea at a press conference on Tuesday.

So far, several major political figures in the North of England, including Mayor Rotheram and South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis, have backed the plan.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, the opposition leader said the Government had "lost control" of the virus and pleaded with the Prime Minister to close down non-essential shops and other businesses.

It follows the revelation that the Government ignored advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to implement a national lockdown three weeks ago.

After a vote on the Government's new coronavirus restrictions Chris Green, MP for Greater Manchester constituency Bolton West and Parliamentary Private Secretary to House of Lord Leader Baroness Evans, resigned letter that over the local lockdown in Bolton which he said had "clearly has not worked".

Writing to Boris Johnson, the MP said the local lockdown measures in Greater Manchester have "failed to control the number of positive tests" and that he believes "there are better alternatives to the government's approach" to bring down rising case numbers.