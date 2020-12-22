More areas of England likely to enter Tier 4 in the New Year

22 December 2020, 08:19 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 08:35

Oxford Street in London after the capital entered Tier 4 at the weekend
Oxford Street in London after the capital entered Tier 4 at the weekend. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

England is set to go into a New Year lockdown after the Government’s chief scientific adviser said cases of the mutant strain of Covid are now appearing “everywhere”.

The rest of the country is expected to join London and parts of southern and eastern England when the Tier system is reviewed on December 30, with the changes coming into effect on January 1.

London and the South East was rushed into the new Tier 4 lockdown regime at the weekend after existing Tier 3 measures proved inadequate to control the spread of the more infectious variant.

READ MORE: UK and France still working to reopen border after it was shut due to new covid strain

READ MORE: New coronavirus variant 'could infect children more easily'

Scotland and Northern Ireland have already announced new lockdowns from Boxing Day while Wales' tough restrictions will only be eased for Christmas Day before being reimposed.

And at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, Sir Patrick Vallance indicated a lockdown may be needed in wider areas of England, particularly as Christmas mixing may result in an increased spread of cases.

He said: "The evidence on this virus is that it spreads easily, it's more transmissible, we absolutely need to make sure we have the right level of restrictions in place.

"I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also refused to guarantee that schools in England will reopen after Christmas, saying "we want, if we possibly can, to get schools back in a staggered way at the beginning of January" but "the commonsensical thing to do is to follow the path of the epidemic".

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) met again on Monday to consider the new variant and said, while it does not appear to alter the course of the disease, it does spread more easily.

"That again reinforces the point that it's important to get ahead of this and to make sure that the tiering system is adequate to stop things going, and not to watch it and react in retrospect," Sir Patrick said.

Given the "inevitable mixing" over Christmas "I think there will be some increases in numbers over the next few weeks", he added.

It comes as the Government said a further 215 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, while there had been 33,364 more lab-confirmed cases as of 9am Sunday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BioNTech boss confident vaccine will work on UK variant

Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines 900 billion dollars in Covid-19 aid with a 1.4 trillion dollar spending bill

US Congress passes coronavirus aid package

Virus Outbreak Congress

US lawmakers reach deal on huge Covid-19 relief package

The Northern Ireland Executive is deciding whether to impose a travel ban on the rest of the UK

Stormont advises against all non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain
Boris Johnson said 174 lorries were stuck on the M20 when there were 900

Highways England confirms there were 900 lorries on the M20 on Monday evening
A review has been launched into the cause of a rise in Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Wishaw.

Covid cases rise at Scottish hospital as cleaning blunders found

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Sage member said retired teachers should be brought back

Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

The charity reported a 'huge increase' in domestic abuse during lockdown

Charity sees 'huge increase' in domestic violence during lockdown
The Home Secretary said schools will be returning after Christmas

Priti Patel: 'No doubt' schools will be returning in January

The Sage expert explained about the new Covid-19 strain

Sage expert sets out details of the new coronavirus variant

Grant Shapps pledged the freight chaos would not impact the vaccine rollout

Vaccine rollout will not be impacted by freight and travel chaos, Grant Shapps pledges
This caller told LBC how her Christmas was going to be impacted

Crying caller tells Nick Ferrari her 101-year-old relative's Christmas woe

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London