Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock lays out latest changes to tier system

By Joe Cook

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to lay out which areas of England will be moving into Tier 4 'Stay at Home' restrictions.

Large parts of the country are expected to join much of the South of England in Tier 4, as the coronavirus surges across the UK.

Mr Hancock will address MPs in the House of Commons, after a meeting was held last night to review the tiers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health secretary ruled out the introduction of so-called 'Tier 5' restrictions, telling LBC: "I'm not announcing anything above Tier 4 today, and we need to see in Tier 4 areas not just rules, but people taking that responsibility as they did in the first and second national lockdown to keep the rates under control."

Some scientists have called for an "immediate" national lockdown across England, however Mr Hancock is expected to stick to the regional approach.

