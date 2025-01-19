TikTok shuts down in US as ban comes into effect - but Trump says he will likely give app a reprieve

Donald Trump has said he would likely grant a reprieve to TikTok, as a ban comes into force on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

TikTok has shut down in the US as a ban comes into effect - but Donald Trump said he would likely give the app owners a reprieve.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The top judges in the US decided to uphold a ban on the popular short-form video app, which has more than 170 million users in the country.

Americans trying to use the app now simply see: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

By 10.50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google's app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance to sell the platform or face a US ban.

The US Supreme Court ruled the "dangers" the app poses to national security override questions over free speech.

But Mr Trump has revealed that he is mulling a plan to grant TikTok a reprieve after he is sworn into office on Monday.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

Read more: Thousands flock to Washington DC 'People's March' in protest ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

Read more: What to know about Trump’s inauguration as it is moved indoors

Donald Trump's second inauguration will take place on Monday. Picture: Getty

He said in an NBC News interview that he had not decided what to do but stressed that granting a reprieve “would be, certainly, an option that we look at.”

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate,” he added.

The president elect continued: “We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

TikTok’s China-based parent company had nine months to sell the platform’s US operation to an approved buyer under the law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year.

NIck Ferrari questions Victims Minister about TikTok with explicit soundtrack

The law allows the sitting president to grant an extension if a sale is in progress.

Both White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco made clear on Friday that the Biden administration would leave the law’s implementation to Mr Trump given that his inauguration falls the day after the ban takes effect.

In a statement later on Friday, TikTok asked for “a definitive statement” saying the Biden administration would not enforce the law or try to fine app store operators such as Apple and Google and other US companies if they do not stop making TikTok available on Sunday.

Without those assurances, TikTok said it “will be forced to go dark”.

Former Head of Cyber Security at GCHQ raises concerns about TikTok

But the company did not provide details, including whether it would voluntarily shut down its US platform at midnight or suspend its operations after losing access to service providers it relies on.

Actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration, so TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.

"The White House on Saturday called TikTok’s statement “a stunt”. “We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration.

"So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”

Neither Apple, Google or Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s data on its servers, have responded to questions about what they plan to do on Sunday.