TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'

By Henry Moore

Social media juggernaut TikTok said it has banned accounts associated with the Russian state for taking part in “covert influence operations" ahead of the US election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as the platform attempts to prevent any election interference before November’s vote.

Accounts controlled by media group Rossiya Segodnya, owners of RIA Novosti and Sputnik news services, and TV-Novosti, the parent body of the RT news channel, have been suspended.

These accounts had previously been restricted in the UK and EU as well as being labelled as state media on the platform.

Read more: Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

This latest move, however, has seen the accounts banned for good.

This comes after Mark Zuckerberg’s META platforms made the decision to ban Rossiya Segodnya, RT alleging "foreign interference activity".

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

This comes as the UK could be set to grant Ukraine permission to fire long-range missiles inside of Russia in the coming weeks.

The UK and US are preparing to give the nod in private - with a change in position confirmed only after the first missiles have been fired.

Diplomatic sources said the US is keen to see a plan first from President Zelensky on how it could help see them through the winter months of the war.

A final decision could be rubber-stamped during this week’s UN General Assembly.

But there is nervousness in President Biden's top team that the move could harm Kamala Harris' re-election campaign.