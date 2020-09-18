TikTok downloads to be banned in US from Sunday

The US Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions using TikTok and WeChat starting on Sunday. Picture: PA

TikTok downloads could be banned in the US within days amid a row over security concerns.

The US Commerce Department said will roll out a ban of transactions using TikTok and WeChat starting on Sunday.

But the ban could be lifted if the Chinese-owned social media giant's planned deal with US software company Oracle goes ahead.

The US government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate will not be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app "could be directly or indirectly impaired" by the ban, and people who use it for messaging will not be subject to penalties.

The order was put into place on Friday to "combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data", according to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"At the president's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of US laws and regulations," Mr Ross said in a prepared statement.

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.