TikTok influencer ‘Mr Prada’ charged with second-degree murder after therapist found dead

3 October 2024, 19:52

Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday
Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Dallas County Jail

By Henry Moore

A TikTok influencer with over four million followers has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 69-year-old Louisiana therapist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Prada, real name Terryon Thomas, who has 4.3 million followers on the video-sharing platform, was arrested in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday afternoon after police saw him driving a car allegedly owned by the therapist.

William Abraham’s body was found covered in tarp in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.

The therapist suffered a “very physical, very violent death,” police said.

Thomas, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.

He remains in custody.

“This is an ongoing investigation that will take time to gather further evidence,” Casey Hicks of the East Baton Rouge’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

TikTok star "Mr Prada"
TikTok star "Mr Prada". Picture: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

“I hope that this arrest may bring some closure and assurance to friends and family,” she added.

Police say they uncovered CCTV footage showing Thomas to be the last person driving Abraham’s car.

The 69-year-old’s body had been dumped on the side of a highway.

“I am incredibly proud of the TPSO team, and the public, for working together so quickly to lead to this strong case closure. We are confident EBRSO’s continuous work going forward will find the answers many of us would like to have and we stand ready to assist with that effort at any point," Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.

Police added video footage showed Abraham arriving at the apartment complex Thomas lives in, wearing the same clothes he was found dead in.

Mr Prada has a massive following of mostly Gen-Z TikTok users. His comedic content revolves around school, relationships and other trends.

He has over four million followers on TikTok
He has over four million followers on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Abraham was accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy in 2015.

Jarrett Ambeau, Abraham’s lawyer, told The Washington Post that the charge was dropped years after the initial allegation.

“The client from 2015 is 100 percent not Thomas,” Ambeau said.

“I have never heard of Thomas and I have no idea if they ever had any sort of relationship.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

Michael Palin 'given up' on trying to hold Monty Python cast together

A moose in a swimming pool

Moose rescued from swimming pool in New Hampshire

G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict

G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire
Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo

Election 2024 Melania Trump

Melania Trump voices support for abortion rights ahead of election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Boris Johnson found 'bugging device in his toilet' after visit from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

A woman walks to her damaged home

Hurricane Helene death toll could rise further as 200 confirmed dead

David Schonabaum

US father given 16-year jail term for child neglect after rat attack on baby

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon.

Where and when to see the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to UK this week

Dashcam footage has been released of the car chase of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba car chase footage shared for first time, after armed officer tells murder trial he feared for his life

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

Lebanon Israel Gaza Fears

Iraqi woman held captive in Gaza freed by Israeli forces

Exclusive
MPs are set to get a free vote on assisted dying on Kim Leadbeater MP's private members bill

MPs to get free vote on assisted dying bill, as Labour's Kim Leadbeater says current laws are 'unfit for purpose'

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico

Oasis warn fans after thousands of fake tickets advertised for North America shows

A view of damage in Asheville, North Carolina

Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 200

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May

Luxury cruise ship finally sets sail after four months stranded in Belfast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue event, the French president said Europe could be “out of the market” in “two to three years”

'EU could die': President Macron warns European leaders over performance compared to US and China
Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Last CCTV sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze with their mother Deveca Rose found guilty of manslaughter

Mother found guilty of the manslaughter of her four sons in house fire while she went shopping
Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021

Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the opening of the £200 million Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

New Piccadilly line trains to enter service for the first time in 50 years - but not until the end of 2025
A person photographs a male tarantula on grassland

Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas

The seven-time F1 champion reportedly attended his daughter’s wedding last weekend in Majorca

Michael Schumacher 'communicates with his eyes' following 2013 skiing accident

Emad Kaky

Academic jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on young girl in legal first
GP used wig, fake beard and moustache in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with fake COVID jab'

GP wore wig and fake beard in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with mock Covid jab laced with poison'
KLM airplanes sit at Schiphol Airport

Dutch airline KLM reveals ‘painful’ cost-cutting measures to boost finances

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit