TikTok star Fiona Jane dies aged 44 following throat cancer battle as tributes pour in

23 March 2023, 20:55

TikTok star Fiona Jane - known as FeeFeeJane on the platform - has died after a battle with throat cancer, her family has announced.
TikTok star Fiona Jane - known as FeeFeeJane on the platform - has died after a battle with throat cancer, her family has announced. Picture: GoFundMe

By Chris Samuel

TikTok star Fiona Jane - known as FeeFeeJane on the platform - has died after a battle with throat cancer, her family has announced.

The social media star was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago, and had been in remission until last year, when doctors told her she had less than a year to live.

Her heartbroken family revealed on Thursday that she died last week, at the age of 44.

They have paid tribute to the star, who was "gorgeous inside and out".

Speaking to TeesideLive, her devastated mother Jan Laden said: "Every time she entered a room it was like someone had jumped out of a surprise birthday cake," adding: "She was like Wonder Woman. She fought and fought.

"Fee Fee was so full of life and was an absolutely gorgeous girl inside and out."

Fiona had documented her fight with cancer and life with a tracheostomy tube on TikTok, where she had built a following in the tens of thousands.

Jan revealed Fiona had written a bucket list and saw Michael Bublé live, went to do the Cube in Manchester, and visited Liverpool and Blackpool where she had previously lived.

Fiona's heartbroken family revealed on Thursday that she died last week, at the age of 44.
Fiona's heartbroken family revealed on Thursday that she died last week, at the age of 44. Picture: GoFundMe

Jan said Fiona had a "heart of gold", and revealed that when she was sorting out her drawers after her passing she found a Mother's Day gift left for her and a birthday card for her dad in July.

"She was that kind of girl where you just couldn't help but love her."In a touching request, Fiona asked that after she died, her long, blonde hair be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Fiona had documented her fight with cancer and life with a tracheostomy tube on TikTok, where she had built a following in the tens of thousands.
Fiona had documented her fight with cancer and life with a tracheostomy tube on TikTok, where she had built a following in the tens of thousands. Picture: GoFundMe

"When she asked in the funeral parlour if after we've seen her they could cut her hair to be donate, I just fell apart," Jan said."I didn't really want her to donate her hair, she's always had her long hair.

"But when I sat and thought about it - it's her request and I wouldn't go against that. We're so proud of her and she always wanted to help others."

Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

