TikTok star murdered mother's lover and rammed him off the road after he threatened to leak sex tape exposing affair

4 August 2023, 17:32 | Updated: 4 August 2023, 18:04

Mahek Bukhari has been jailed for the murder of two young men
Mahek Bukhari has been jailed for the murder of two young men. Picture: Social media/Leicestershire Police

By Will Taylor

A TikTok influencer has been found guilty of murdering two men in an ambush and high-speed car chase.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mahek Bukhari, who also made videos for YouTube, wept in the dock as she and her mother Ansreen Bukhari were convicted of killing Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.

Their car crashed off the A46 near Leicester and smashed into a tree, which split in two before catching fire at a junction early on February 11 last year.

The 21-year-olds were being chased by eight people in an Audi and a Seat.

Prosecutors said they were deliberately rammed of the road after Hussain threatened to expose a three-year affair he had with Bukhari's mother.

That led the 24-year-old to ambush him, Leicester Crown Court heard.

Bukhari has been convicted of murder
Bukhari has been convicted of murder. Picture: Instagram
Bukhari and her mother have been convicted
Bukhari and her mother have been convicted. Picture: Police

Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were found guilty of two counts of murder alongside Bukhari and Ansreen, while Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were all cleared of murder, but convicted of two counts of manslaughter.

Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Hussain was in Ijazuddin's Skoda Fabia as the two 21-year-olds from Banbury, Oxfordshire were chased down.

He had been romantically involved with Ansreen Bukhari, 46, and was threatening to use sexual material to expose their affair.

Hussain was killed in the attack
Hussain was killed in the attack. Picture: Leicestershire Police
Bukhari was convicted of murder
Bukhari was convicted of murder. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC had told jurors the case was a "story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege - cold-blooded murder".

Ansreen Bukhari was married and has children. Hussain "appeared to be in love" with her, while Mahek was aware of it and tolerated it, though may not have approved of it.

Hussain and Ijazuddin had been lured to a meeting with the Bukharis, believing they would be given back £3,000 he paid taking out Ansreen on dates, jurors heard.

Ijazuddin drove his friend there as a favour but they were ambushed and chased down.

As they were pursued by the eight defendants, Hussain - sitting in the Skoda's front passenger seat - desperately called 999 to say the car was being hit by attackers wearing balaclavas.

"They're trying to kill me, they're trying to kill me. I'm just getting rammed off the road," he said, adding: "Please, I am begging you."

He then said "oh my god" before a scream went out. The call suddenly cuts out after the sound of a crash.

The defendants will be sentenced on September 1. Judge Timothy Spencer KC told them the sentence will be "very serious".

