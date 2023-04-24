TikTok star, 23, 'rammed mother's young lover off the road after he threatened to expose affair with sex tape'

The accused deny murder. Picture: Alamy/Leicestershire Police

By Will Taylor

A TikTok influencer killed her mother's younger lover when she tried to ram him off the road after he threatened to expose their affair by releasing a sex tape, a court has heard.

Mahek Bukhari is accused of killing Saqib Hussain, 21, who died in a car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire in February last year.

Mr Hussain was killed alongside Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, after being forced off the road, leaving the latter's Skoda Fabia "split in two" early on February 11, prosecutors allege.

Bukhari, 23, along with her fellow murder-accused mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny any wrongdoing.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court heard that Mr Hussain made a 999 call just moments before he died, saying they were being rammed off the road by attackers wearing balaclavas who were in two cars.

"They're trying to kill me, they're trying to kill me. I'm just getting rammed off the road," he said.

He can then be heard saying "Please, I am begging you" and "Oh my God" before a scream, then the call ends suddenly when an impact is heard.

Mahek Bukhari denies murder. Picture: Alamy

Bukhari was prominent on TikTok. Picture: Instagram

The car was found ablaze by a tree near the Six Hills junction, not far from Leicester.

Collingwood Thompson KC, prosecuting, said the crash was "no ordinary traffic accident", saying a police investigation found a "story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege - cold-blooded murder".

After Mr Hussain's family told police about a three year affair between him and Ansreen, it was found he "appeared to be in lov"” with the older woman, while Mahek tolerated it, even if she did not approve of it, Mr Thompson told the court.

"That there was a sexual relationship is also clear," he said.

"A number of sexually-explicit videos and pictures were found, involving both Saqib Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.

"The existence of that material is at the very centre of this case because it was what that material could do that the Crown say led to... the murder of these two young men."

Ansreen had tried to end their relationship, but Mr Hussain "could not accept that decision", and bombarded her with messages where he told her he loved her and begged her to stay with him, as well as angrier texts.

Mr Hussain was killed in Leicestershire. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Then he turned to blackmail and threatened to send sexual material to her husband, Mr Thompson said.

It is alleged Mahek sent a message to her mother which said: "I'll get him jumped by guys and he won't know what day it is."

She allegedly told Mr Hussain: "I am sorry that this year you'll be gone, Saqib."

Mr Thompson told the court that "other defendants, we say, then became involved in what happened", with the family, from Stoke, needing to "silence" Mr Hussain.

"Common sense would suggest the idea was to lure him (Mr Hussain) into a meeting, promising him his money," Mr Thompson said.

"When he got to the meeting, then ambushing him and no doubt hoped when confronted with numerical superiority, he might just hand the phone over.

Mr Ijazuddin was wholly innocent, prosecutors say. Picture: Leicestershire Police

"And that if he did not - cause Mr Hussain really serious harm to achieve their ends, if not to silence him permanently as will become apparent."

Mr Thompson said Rekan Karwan, 29, of Leicester, was brought in, initially helping to negotiate with Mr Hussain, it is claimed. Raees Jamal, 22, formerly of Loughborough, was said to have recruited others, including Natasha Akhtar, 23, of Birmingham.

Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Mohammed Patel, 21, all from Leicester, are also int he dock.

All are accused of murder and face alternate counts of manslaughter but deny wrongdoing.

Mr Ijazuddin was "completely innocent", and had offered to drive his friend that night – ultimately ending up in "the wrong place at the wrong time", prosecutors said.