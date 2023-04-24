TikTok star, 23, 'rammed mother's young lover off the road after he threatened to expose affair with sex tape'

24 April 2023, 21:57

The accused deny murder
The accused deny murder. Picture: Alamy/Leicestershire Police

By Will Taylor

A TikTok influencer killed her mother's younger lover when she tried to ram him off the road after he threatened to expose their affair by releasing a sex tape, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mahek Bukhari is accused of killing Saqib Hussain, 21, who died in a car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire in February last year.

Mr Hussain was killed alongside Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, after being forced off the road, leaving the latter's Skoda Fabia "split in two" early on February 11, prosecutors allege.

Bukhari, 23, along with her fellow murder-accused mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny any wrongdoing.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court heard that Mr Hussain made a 999 call just moments before he died, saying they were being rammed off the road by attackers wearing balaclavas who were in two cars.

"They're trying to kill me, they're trying to kill me. I'm just getting rammed off the road," he said.

He can then be heard saying "Please, I am begging you" and "Oh my God" before a scream, then the call ends suddenly when an impact is heard.

Mahek Bukhari denies murder
Mahek Bukhari denies murder. Picture: Alamy
Bukhari was prominent on TikTok
Bukhari was prominent on TikTok. Picture: Instagram

The car was found ablaze by a tree near the Six Hills junction, not far from Leicester.

Collingwood Thompson KC, prosecuting, said the crash was "no ordinary traffic accident", saying a police investigation found a "story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege - cold-blooded murder".

Read more: Activist jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge slams sentence saying climate crisis 'should've been taken into account'

After Mr Hussain's family told police about a three year affair between him and Ansreen, it was found he "appeared to be in lov"” with the older woman, while Mahek tolerated it, even if she did not approve of it, Mr Thompson told the court.

"That there was a sexual relationship is also clear," he said.

"A number of sexually-explicit videos and pictures were found, involving both Saqib Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.

"The existence of that material is at the very centre of this case because it was what that material could do that the Crown say led to... the murder of these two young men."

Ansreen had tried to end their relationship, but Mr Hussain "could not accept that decision", and bombarded her with messages where he told her he loved her and begged her to stay with him, as well as angrier texts.

Mr Hussain was killed in Leicestershire
Mr Hussain was killed in Leicestershire. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Then he turned to blackmail and threatened to send sexual material to her husband, Mr Thompson said.

It is alleged Mahek sent a message to her mother which said: "I'll get him jumped by guys and he won't know what day it is."

She allegedly told Mr Hussain: "I am sorry that this year you'll be gone, Saqib."

Read more: Keir Starmer slams Diane Abbott as he condemns 'anti-Semitic' letter amid calls to expel MP from Labour party

Mr Thompson told the court that "other defendants, we say, then became involved in what happened", with the family, from Stoke, needing to "silence" Mr Hussain.

"Common sense would suggest the idea was to lure him (Mr Hussain) into a meeting, promising him his money," Mr Thompson said.

"When he got to the meeting, then ambushing him and no doubt hoped when confronted with numerical superiority, he might just hand the phone over.

Mr Ijazuddin was wholly innocent, prosecutors say
Mr Ijazuddin was wholly innocent, prosecutors say. Picture: Leicestershire Police

"And that if he did not - cause Mr Hussain really serious harm to achieve their ends, if not to silence him permanently as will become apparent."

Mr Thompson said Rekan Karwan, 29, of Leicester, was brought in, initially helping to negotiate with Mr Hussain, it is claimed. Raees Jamal, 22, formerly of Loughborough, was said to have recruited others, including Natasha Akhtar, 23, of Birmingham.

Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Mohammed Patel, 21, all from Leicester, are also int he dock.

All are accused of murder and face alternate counts of manslaughter but deny wrongdoing.

Mr Ijazuddin was "completely innocent", and had offered to drive his friend that night – ultimately ending up in "the wrong place at the wrong time", prosecutors said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dramatic footage shows the moment officers from the Met's Flying Squad swooped on a group trying to steal a valuable watch.

Watch the moment robbers who attempted to steal £2,000 watch caught by Flying Squad officers

The British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday" when fierce fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday"when fierce fighting broke out between rival forces in Khartoum

A lamb was found in a car on the M74 motorway

Lamb and '£10,000 heroin and cocaine haul' found during police raid of car on the M74

Boris Johnson was said to have been distraught when he saw the vote come in

'Holy c*** - we've got no plan, what will we do?': Shocked Boris's reaction to Brexit vote revealed

Andrew Marr has said it's very hard to see how the British Government can get UK nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan out of the country safely, as the Government assesses evacuation options.

Andrew Marr: It's very hard to see how the Government can get Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan out safely

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News

Controversial right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock announcement after $787m settlement

Tucker Carlson in a Fox News Channel studio in March 2017 in New York

Fox News ‘agrees to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson

Exclusive
The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activist jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge slams sentence saying climate crisis 'should've been taken into account'

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old

Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy
The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?

The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case
Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

Sudan factions agree 72-hour ceasefire as UK scrambles to get Brits out of deadly conflict

Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'
King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit