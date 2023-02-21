TikTok users turn on mum who blasted white van's parking - accusing her of being the bad driver

Lauren, a mum-of-three from Bolton, took to TikTok to complain about a roofer's van that was blocking her friend's car on the pavement outside her house.

By Hannah Holland

A mum took to TikTok to call out the parking of a white van outside her home - but the situation was quickly turned around when viewers saw that she was the one at fault.

Lauren, a mum-of-three from Bolton, took to TikTok to complain about a roofer’s van that was blocking her friend’s car on the pavement outside her house.

She shared a video of the van, which had reversed right up to the bumper of her friend’s car and was partly parked on the grass curb, with the caption “when you leave a note on the van that’s blocked you in”.

Lauren also showed a photo of the note she left on the white van which read: “Clearly you have difficulty parking your van.

“If you really wanted me to park in your back doors you should have just knocked on.

“Hopefully you can knock a roof up better than you can park.”

Picture: TikTok

The TikTok video received over 77,000 views.

However many of the reactions weren't positive, with one TikTok user commenting: “Nothing wrong with that parking.”

Another said “If you friend can’t get out of that then she needs to take her test again", while one user added "more than enough space to get out don't blame him if u can't drive".

But not all the comments were in disagreement with Lauren. One Tiktoker said: "Fair doos! This was standard down where I used to live!"

Lauren revealed that she found the predicament “funny” in two follow-up videos she posted after the original video, including one showing footage from her security camera’s which show the moment the van pulled into the space, leaving her friend’s car tightly wedged between the two vehicles.

