TikToker bragged 'I'm a bad girl' after 'stabbing housemate 26 times' when he let therapy dog escape, court hears

Winter Swan-Miller (left) is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker (right) after her Pomeranian therapy dog (centre) escaped from her home in Hampshire. Picture: Hampshire Police/TikTok

By Christian Oliver

A TikToker killed a man who let her dog escape and then boasted about the murder and being 'a bad girl' to her followers, a court has heard.

Winter Swan-Miller, 37, is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker, 62, after her Pomeranian therapy dog named Oblivion escaped from her home in Hampshire.

Mr Crocker's body was found stabbed 26 times and surrounded by notes reading: “Take my f***ing dog you whore. This is why I’ve done this haha” and “Taking my dog, are you real?”, the court heard.

She then posted videos on TikTok afterwards about how she had "been a bad girl" but said "I don’t feel like I’ve done a bad thing at all”.

Prosecutors accused Swan-Miller of wanting to achieve “fame and notoriety” by posting about the killing on social media, which police believe took place on the morning of June 23 last year.

Mr Crocker's body was found by paramedics five days later on June 28.

Winter Swan-Miller. Picture: TikTok

The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard how Mr Crocker let the dog escape from the home he shared with Swan-Miller near Andover, Hampshire. It was then stolen.

The dog was returned to the TikToker on June 21 - two days before police believe she killed Mr Crocker - according to a video posted on her TikTok account.

The body was only found after a neighbour reported a foul smell to emergency services which was likened to a "damp carpet".

Paramedics found Mr Crocker's body beneath a white carpet and covered in stab wounds. A TV was turned on and playing in the background and a fan had been used behind his head in an attempt to keep the dead body cool.

He was surrounded by several notes, one reading: "How does his death feel haha."

Following the death, the court heard how Ms Swan-Miller travelled to a McDonald’s in Andover town centre and ordered a sausage and egg McMuffin

She then fled to Birmingham and was arrested on June 30.

Swan-Miller still continued to post clips on TikTok prior to her arrest, which were shared with the court.

Stuart Crocker. Picture: Hampshire Police

In one video, Swan-Miller said: “Taking my dog from me, the only thing in the entire world that I’ve got.

“I did do what I did and I did it because I had no choice. They took away the only thing in my life that I have got, and that’s my dog, Oblivion. You took away my dog, you all did this.”

In another video she said: “I swore if anyone hurt my dog I would never let it go. I did it as a f***ing statement my morals let me do it.”

Swan-Miller has pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of fraud.

Edward Jones, 44 - who is accused of letting Ms Swan-Miller stay with him when she fled to Birmingham - has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender and a separate count of fraud.

The trial continues and is expected to last five weeks.