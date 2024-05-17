TikToker bragged 'I'm a bad girl' after 'stabbing housemate 26 times' when he let therapy dog escape, court hears

17 May 2024, 10:31 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 10:35

Winter Swan-Miller (left) is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker (right) after her Pomeranian therapy dog (centre) escaped from her home in Hampshire
Winter Swan-Miller (left) is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker (right) after her Pomeranian therapy dog (centre) escaped from her home in Hampshire. Picture: Hampshire Police/TikTok

By Christian Oliver

A TikToker killed a man who let her dog escape and then boasted about the murder and being 'a bad girl' to her followers, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Winter Swan-Miller, 37, is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker, 62, after her Pomeranian therapy dog named Oblivion escaped from her home in Hampshire.

Mr Crocker's body was found stabbed 26 times and surrounded by notes reading: “Take my f***ing dog you whore. This is why I’ve done this haha” and “Taking my dog, are you real?”, the court heard.

She then posted videos on TikTok afterwards about how she had "been a bad girl" but said "I don’t feel like I’ve done a bad thing at all”.

Prosecutors accused Swan-Miller of wanting to achieve “fame and notoriety” by posting about the killing on social media, which police believe took place on the morning of June 23 last year.

Mr Crocker's body was found by paramedics five days later on June 28.

Winter Swan-Miller
Winter Swan-Miller. Picture: TikTok

Read More: Palestinian student who said she was ‘full of pride’ at Hamas October 7 attack has visa revoked

Read More: Schoolboy could be expelled for not cutting his hair, as he slams 'disrespectful' treatment

The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard how Mr Crocker let the dog escape from the home he shared with Swan-Miller near Andover, Hampshire. It was then stolen.

The dog was returned to the TikToker on June 21 - two days before police believe she killed Mr Crocker - according to a video posted on her TikTok account.

The body was only found after a neighbour reported a foul smell to emergency services which was likened to a "damp carpet".

Paramedics found Mr Crocker's body beneath a white carpet and covered in stab wounds. A TV was turned on and playing in the background and a fan had been used behind his head in an attempt to keep the dead body cool.

He was surrounded by several notes, one reading: "How does his death feel haha."

Following the death, the court heard how Ms Swan-Miller travelled to a McDonald’s in Andover town centre and ordered a sausage and egg McMuffin

She then fled to Birmingham and was arrested on June 30.

Swan-Miller still continued to post clips on TikTok prior to her arrest, which were shared with the court.

Stuart Crocker
Stuart Crocker. Picture: Hampshire Police

In one video, Swan-Miller said: “Taking my dog from me, the only thing in the entire world that I’ve got.

“I did do what I did and I did it because I had no choice. They took away the only thing in my life that I have got, and that’s my dog, Oblivion. You took away my dog, you all did this.”

In another video she said: “I swore if anyone hurt my dog I would never let it go. I did it as a f***ing statement my morals let me do it.”

Swan-Miller has pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of fraud.

Edward Jones, 44 - who is accused of letting Ms Swan-Miller stay with him when she fled to Birmingham - has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender and a separate count of fraud.

The trial continues and is expected to last five weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

59th ACM Awards – Show

Lainey Wilson takes top honour at 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

Severe storms kill at least four people in Houston

EU flag in front of Berlaymont building facade

Eight EU members say Syria should be reassessed for voluntary refugee returns

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells UN top court South Africa making a ‘mockery’ of charge of genocide

North Korea

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles day after US and South Korea jet drill

Jeremy Hunt delivered his speech from behind a lectern emblazoned with 'Labour's Tax rises'

Labour ‘will help themselves to your family’s wallets,’ Jeremy Hunt claims, as he says tax cuts to come under Tories

Russia Ukraine War

Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea cuts power in Sevastopol

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

Farouk James

Schoolboy could be expelled for not cutting his hair, as he slams 'disrespectful' treatment

Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who said she was ‘full of pride’ at Hamas October 7 attack has visa revoked

South West Water boss Susan Davy has apologised

Water boss 'truly sorry' for parasites in Devon supply, as a grandmother is rushed to hospital among 'hundreds ill'

Rouen's synagogue

Police shoot dead armed man trying to 'burn synagogue' in France

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to have parole hearing held in public after 36 years in prison

Exclusive
Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said.

Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander

Warm weather is set to return

Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Adrian Coghill has been expelled from Russia

Russia expels British diplomat, after UK orders Moscow's military attache to leave 'for spying'
World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel to respond to genocide charges at UN’s top court

Nicola Lethbridge and Zoe Rider killed Stephen Koszyczarski

Two women tortured and murdered 'quiet, shy' neighbour after falsely accusing him of being a paedophile
North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un’s sister denies North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia

More than 6,000 banks have closed in the UK

Britain's 6,000th bank branch shuts its doors for good as milestone highlights 'disastrous' impact on high street
Dublin ‘portal’ to New York turned off after Irish pranksters hold aloft images of burning Twin Towers

'Portal' live-stream connecting Dublin and New York to reopen within days after closing due to 'inappropriate behaviour'
Michael Cohen on his way to court

Cohen pressed on his crimes and lies as defence attacks key Trump trial witness

Giovanni Pernice is understood to have quit Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing after 'feuds' with celeb partners

Jeremy Hunt is promising further tax cuts if the Conservatives win the general election.

Jeremy Hunt to promise further tax cuts as he hits out at Labour over 'playground politics'
Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and sailors attached to the MV Roy P Benavidez assemble the Roll-On, Roll-Off Distribution Facility (RRDF), or floating pier, off th

US military says Gaza Strip pier project complete with aid to flow soon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit