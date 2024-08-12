TikTok fantasist jailed after lying on livestream that he was 'running for his life' from far right rioters

Dimitri Stoica. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A TikToker has been sent to prison for claiming on a livestream that he was running for his life from rioters.

Dimitri Stoica was sent to prison for three months after telling his 700 followers on Wednesday night that he was being chased by extreme right-wing rioters in Derby and feared for his life.

Wednesday was a night in which police expected over 100 riots across the country, but none actually took place - with anti-fascist counter-protesters assembling instead in some places.

At around 10pm that night, Stoica started running and shouting to his followers that he feared for his life.

“I am running bro because they are running after me. They’re coming. Everyone get back," he said.

Police saw Stoica's livestream and dispatched officers to check on his wellbeing.

When they arrived and saw he was in no danger, Stoica said his claims were a "joke".

But officers did not see the funny side, and promptly arrested him.

He was charged the following day with one count of sending a false communication with intent to cause harm contrary to Section 179 of the Online Safety Act 2023.

Prosecutor Seema Mistry accused him of “trying to stir up racial hatred by implying he was being chased".

On Friday he was jailed for three months and ordered to pay £154 in compensation.

Police linked Stoica's offence with the false rumours that the Southport attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker, which originally sparked the far-right rioting.

They said that the damaging effect of that rumour - for which a woman has already been arrested - showed the "extraordinary power of social media".

Derbyshire Constabulary's assistant chief constable Michelle Shooter said that "with that power comes even greater responsibility."

She added: "As a force we absolutely respect and protect the rights of individuals to legally express their views.

"However, the right to freedom can be limited – in particular where it is required to prevent crime and disorder.

“As has been made clear by forces across the country any criminal actions relating to the disorder, whether they be in person or online, will be dealt with quickly and robustly.

“Whether it is spreading misinformation or being involved in disorder the message is clear – as a service we are ready to respond and deal with any situation robustly."

Dozens of people have been jailed for their roles in the rioting that tore through several towns and cities after the Southport killings on July 29. Hundreds more have been arrested.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the rioting showed that many people had lost respect for the police, and that this needed to be rebuilt.