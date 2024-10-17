TikTok's 'Tube Girl' warned by TFL over sponsored videos

The TikTok star has been told to stop filming paid content on London trains, reports claim. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, known online as Tube Girl, has been told to stop filming “commercial” content on the London Underground, reports claim.

The influencer, who shot to social media stardom after producing a slew of viral videos on London’s trains, has stopped producing “paid partnership” content after a warning from Transport for London.

Ms Bahsoon became a viral hit with TikTok users after sharing dance videos on London’s iconic train lines, creatively using their open windows as a “wind machine.”

As more of her videos went viral, she caught the attention of a number of luxury brands, which led her to share several sponsored clips.

TFL reportedly became concerned these videos breached their “conditions of carriage” which bans “the production filming or photography for commercial purposes without the express permission of TfL,” according to the Standard.

A TfL spokesman said: “We're pleased that some customers enjoy our services so much that they are moved to share their experiences via social media, but when this stops being personal videos, and becomes an organised commercial endeavour, we understandably need to ensure it is done properly and agree commercial terms.

“This helps ensure filming is safe, protects our intellectual property and provides revenue that is reinvested in the transport network for the benefit of everyone. We contacted Sabrina Bahsoon’s agent earlier this year to explore the possibilities.”

According to the Standard, TFL has asked Ms Bahsoon to join their network of creators or stop making paid content on the London Underground.