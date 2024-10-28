Timothee Chalamet crashes own look-alike contest

Miles Mitchell, 21, winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in New York on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and saw at least one arrest.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his look-alikes, some of whom had dressed as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides - characters that Chalamet has played in Wonka and the Dune movies.

At times, adoring fans heaped their attention on the look-alikes, apparently thinking they were face-to-face with the real Chalamet.

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po.

As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, which promised 50 dollars (£38) to the winner.

But minutes after the competition began - and before the actor made his entrance - police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organisers were handed a 500-dollar (£385) fine for an "unpermitted costume contest".

Contestants gather for the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest. Picture: Alamy

At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.

"It started off as a silly joke and now it's turned pandemonium," said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube creator.

Most of the wannabe-Chalamets and spectators relocated to a different park.

On a makeshift stage, the look-alikes were asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner. Jenner and Chalamet are said to be a couple.

They were also asked to demonstrate French proficiency and what they would do to make the world a better place.

Eventually, the audience picked a winner: Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island resident and student. Dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed sweets from a briefcase to spectators.

"I'm excited and I'm also overwhelmed," Mr Mitchell said. "There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up."