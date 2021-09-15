Tired NHS worker stuck on way home from night shift SLAMS eco protesters

15 September 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 15:06

By Sam Sholli

An NHS worker trying to get home from a night shift has spoken to LBC about his journey home being disrupted by an Insulate Britain protest.

The protesters have caused major traffic disruption by blocking the M25 for the second time this week.

NHS worker Jay told LBC's Correspondent Rachael Venables: "I've done a night shift. I'm tired. I'm exhausted. I'm not happy with the situation."

Insulate Britain said that it sent 89 protesters to various sites along the M25 this morning.

The group wants the government to ensure all social housing in Britain is properly insulated by 2025 to help combat climate change.

