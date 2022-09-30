Today is the last day to use paper £20 and £50 notes

30 September 2022, 10:47

Pound sterling
Pound sterling. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Today is the last day to use Bank of England's paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses.

After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status.

As paper notes have been returned to the Bank of England, they have been replaced with either polymer £20 notes featuring artist JMW Turner, or polymer £50 notes featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing.

The Post Office said this week it was preparing for a "last moment" rush in customers depositing paper £20 and £50 banknotes in its branches.

READ MORE:First coins featuring the image of King Charles unveiled by Royal Mint

READ MORE: Money saving expert Martin Lewis hits back at Liz Truss' £2,500 energy cap claim

It said at the time that £1.2 billion of paper £20 and £50 banknotes had already been deposited at its 11,500 branches.

Once the September 30 deadline passes, people will still be able to deposit paper notes at their Post Office and many UK banks will also accept withdrawn notes as deposits from customers.

New banknotes featuring King Charles III are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and his portrait will appear on existing designs of all four denominations of banknote - £5, £10, £20 and £50.

The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles. Picture: Royal Mint
The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles. Picture: Royal Mint. Picture: Royal Mint

In line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of notes featuring the Queen will continue to be issued into circulation, the Bank of England said earlier this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Senior coroner rules online content played part in death of Molly Russell

The PM, Chancellor and the emergency budget meeting

Over in just 45 minutes: budget watchdog leave emergency talks at No11 as they prepare forecast next week

The strike left dozens killed or injured

Devastating Russian missile strike on civilian convoy leaves 23 dead and dozens injured including four-year-old girl

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks

The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles

First coins featuring the image of King Charles unveiled by Royal Mint

The prime minister and chancellor will meet the head of Britain's independent financial forecaster

PM and Chancellor to hold emergency talks with OBR

Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 30s had been arrested

Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after baby girl found ‘critically ill’ at nursery

The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house on 22 Aug

Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police investigations surrounding the incident continue

Woman in her 30s arrested after seven-month-old baby is left fighting for her life in hospital

Labour has surged to a historic 33-point lead over the Tories

Trouble for Truss as Labour surge to historic 33-point lead over Tories amid mini-budget turmoil

Imogen Broke who is accused of forcing a man to have sex with her

Student not guilty of forcing man to have sex with her after saying she was too lazy to do it

Mr Kwarteng has written to Tory MPs over his mini-budget

Desperate Kwarteng begs Tory MPs for unity as Bank of England chief economist savages Govt claims

-

Towering boxing champ and MP Nikolai Valuev drafted by Putin to fight in Ukraine, after decade-long hunt for Bigfoot

The Ministry of Defence believes that an exodus of wealthy educated Russians, that has occurred following a conscription draft to replenish troop numbers on the frontlines, will accelerate a 'brain drain' in the country.

More people have likely fled Russia than invaded Ukraine in February, says UK intelligence

Ms Hawkey was found dead at home

Vulnerable woman, 71, murdered at home in Brent as two arrested over her death and stealing bank card

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with intelligence chiefs

Fears vital underwater internet cables could be attacked by Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai court rules Prime Minister can stay in office

Nord Stream

Nato believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage

Belgium EU Energy

EU ministers adopt windfall levy on fossil fuel, but no deal on gas price cap

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strike kills 25 as Kremlin moves to annex Ukraine regions

Finland Russia

Finland closes border to Russians with tourist visas

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea, US and Japan stage anti-North Korea submarine drills

EU Energy Commissioner

EU set to adopt windfall levy on fuel profits, but no deal yet on gas price cap

Hurricane damage

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

Shaktikanta Das

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

Damaged car

Russian strike kills 23 on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine, official says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London