Today is the last day to use paper £20 and £50 notes

By Fran Way

Today is the last day to use Bank of England's paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses.

After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status.

As paper notes have been returned to the Bank of England, they have been replaced with either polymer £20 notes featuring artist JMW Turner, or polymer £50 notes featuring Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing.

The Post Office said this week it was preparing for a "last moment" rush in customers depositing paper £20 and £50 banknotes in its branches.

READ MORE:First coins featuring the image of King Charles unveiled by Royal Mint

READ MORE: Money saving expert Martin Lewis hits back at Liz Truss' £2,500 energy cap claim

It said at the time that £1.2 billion of paper £20 and £50 banknotes had already been deposited at its 11,500 branches.

Once the September 30 deadline passes, people will still be able to deposit paper notes at their Post Office and many UK banks will also accept withdrawn notes as deposits from customers.

New banknotes featuring King Charles III are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 and his portrait will appear on existing designs of all four denominations of banknote - £5, £10, £20 and £50.

The Royal Mint unveiled the first coins featuring Prince Charles. Picture: Royal Mint. Picture: Royal Mint

In line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of notes featuring the Queen will continue to be issued into circulation, the Bank of England said earlier this week.