Jaw-dropping moment toddler left standing on train tracks at level crossing as dad 'takes phone call'

13 October 2022, 12:39

By Daisy Stephens

Network Rail have released shocking footage showing the moment a toddler is left standing in the middle of the train tracks while the father appears to take a call on his mobile phone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the clip the man can be seen standing next to the railway with his phone to his ear.

Meanwhile the child stands in the middle of the line, seemingly oblivious to the danger.

Read more: 'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies ‘penned hand-written confession notes,’ murder trial hears

Read more: Police finally take 'rapid' action after 13 days of eco protests disrupting London’s roads

The father does appear to briefly glance at the line as if checking whether any trains are coming, but appears unconcerned.

The footage of the level crossing at Chestnut Grove in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "worrying" by Network Rail.

The footage also showed three young teenagers playing on the level crossing
The footage also showed three young teenagers playing on the level crossing. Picture: Network Rail

It also features other heartstopping moments on the crossing.

In one clip, a trio of teenagers can be seen playing on the lines.

Another shows a near miss for a dog walker, who has to speed up his crossing at the sound of a train horn.

Network Rail says incidents like these suggest Brits are unaware of the dangers of busy railway lines.

Read more: Police find human remains and Leah Croucher’s belongings at 'abandoned former home of paedophile'

Read more: Moment father tries to fend off thugs trying to steal son's £100,000 watch with a stun gun and a knife

In the year 2020-21, five people died on level crossings in the UK.

Four were pedestrians getting hit by passenger trains, three of which were on footpath crossings like in Burton Joyce.

The fifth was a collision between a cyclist and a road vehicle.

The number of pedestrian fatalities has increased for the last two years, although it is still below the peak of 11 in 2003-04.

Most accidents happen on footpath level crossings like this one on the Isle of Wight
Most accidents happen on footpath level crossings like this one on the Isle of Wight. Picture: Alamy

Anna Ebblewhite, Level Crossing Manager for Network Rail, said: "We've seen some incredibly worrying behaviour at Burton Joyce level crossing, which shows just how unaware some residents are of how dangerous the railway can be."

The operator is delivering a safety session this Saturday to inform residents of how to keep safe on the level crossing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Police searching for Leah knocked on the door her remains feared to be in - but only put leaflet through the door

1

Celeb talent agent who drove 60ft with road safety vigilante on his bonnet cleared of dangerous driving

The Elgin Marbles could be returned to Greece

Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece, with ex-culture minister 'confident a deal is within reach'

Holidays threatened by new EU fingerprint rules says Dover CEO Doug Bannister (r)

Summer holidays under threat from new EU fingerprint guidelines

Gaia Pope-Sutherland, who died in 2017

Gaia Pope-Sutherland: family said police 'lied' after death of rape victim

Breaking
Lucy Letby is on trial accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more

'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies 'wrote confession note,' murder trial hears

The image of the pens has gone viral

Law student etches ‘microscopic’ notes on 11 biros to cheat on exam

Thomas Lenaghan and Ronnie Fitzgerald

Moment father tries to fend off thugs who stole son's £100,000 watch armed with stun gun and a knife

Police move on a group of protesters this morning from the busy London junction

Police finally take 'rapid' action after 13 days of eco protests disrupting London’s roads

NHS waiting lists reach record high

NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

A new Channel 4 show will see a studio audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy a painting by Hitler

'Like book burning': Row over Channel 4 plans to buy Hitler's painting and have Jimmy Carr destroy it

Police are set to use data to predict which men will commit sexual assaults

Police to 'predict which men will sexually assault women and girls'

Amazon pink dolphins, sea lion pups and the rainforest have all been threatened in recent decades

70% of world's wildlife has 'disappeared' in the past 50 years

Police searching for Leah Croucher found human remains in a house in Milton Keynes

Police find human remains and Leah Croucher’s belongings at 'abandoned former home of paedophile'

Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1bn

Alex Jones defiantly says 'we’re not going away' and labels $1bn Sandy Hook lies judgement 'a joke'

King Charles met the beleaguered Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she attended Prime Minister's Questions

King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience

Latest News

See more Latest News

A crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany

Poland sees no signs of interference in oil pipeline spill

Pakistan Bus Fire

Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

First group of foreign travellers hold souvenirs after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan

Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased

The UK is sending anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing mounting pressure to make more U-turns

Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending
United Nations Russia Ukraine

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Alex Jones

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

1

Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit