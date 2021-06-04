Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in padding pool in Derbyshire

4 June 2021, 20:34

Royal Derby Hospital
Royal Derby Hospital. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A toddler has died after being found in a paddling pool in a Derbyshire village.

Emergency services were called after the 23-month-old boy was found unresponsive at an address in Nottingham Road, Somercotes, on Wednesday.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said: "Officers were called to reports that a 23-month-old boy had been found unresponsive in a paddling pool in Nottingham Road, Somercotes, at around 1.30pm on June 2.

"The boy was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital, however, despite the best efforts of staff, he sadly passed away.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times.

"Officers are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances around the incident on behalf of the Coroner."

