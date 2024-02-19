Toddler 'was with family' when he fell into river as police search set to resume after being called off overnight

The boy went in the river on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A three-year-old boy who fell into a river in Leicester on Sunday was with his family when the tragic incident took place.

All emergency services, including water rescue teams, a helicopter and a drone, were looking for the missing toddler on Sunday afternoon after he fell into the River Soar.

Leicestershire Police called the search off for the night on Sunday evening. Officers said the hunt would continue with "additional specialist teams" on Monday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm on Sunday and a search and rescue operation began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane.

The River Soar is in Leicester. Picture: Alamy

Police said a man was taken to hospital "as a precautionary measure".

The child's family are being supported by specialist officers.

The force said: "Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We have had a number of offers of support to assist with the search and would kindly ask that people do not attend the scene due to rising water levels and safety risks.

"If anyone has any information or comes across anything that may assist officers, they are asked to contact us immediately."

People are asked to contact 999 with information quoting incident 476:180224.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said police were leading the operation.