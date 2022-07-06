Toddler orphaned after parents shot and killed during Chicago Fourth of July parade

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among at least seven killed in the attack on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A two-year-old has been orphaned after both of his parents were killed during the Fourth of July parade shooting in Chicago.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among at least seven killed in the attack on Monday, when they were separated from their toddler Aiden.

The young child was found covered in blood and alone after chaos ensued on July 4.

A fundraiser has now been set up by the local community to help the toddler "navigate life as an orphan" and assist his new carers financially.

A huge $1.7million has been raised in just eight hours since the appeal was launched with one donor, William Ackman- who could be the billionaire investor and hedge fund manager- donating $18,000.

The Gofundme page reads: "In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about.

"We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family.

"Sadly, I need to share his name…Aiden McCarthy. And he needs more of our help. His parents Irina & Kevin were killed during the July 4 shooting. At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan.

"He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.

"On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey.

"Thank you for your generosity, kindness and support."

Robert E Crimo III was arrested and publicly identified by police on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Lake County State's attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought.

He added that the suspect, if convicted of murder, would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

It comes after police said Robert E Crimo III legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice since 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late on Monday, used a high-powered rifle "similar to an AR-15'' to spray more than 70 rounds from the top of a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.

Police said they were called to the suspect's home in September 2019 after a family member called to say he was threatening "to kill everyone" in the home.

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time.

Police clear American flags from the scene of the shooting at Highland Park in Chicago on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The suspect legally purchased the high-powered rifle in Illinois within the past year, Mr Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father's home.

More than three dozen other people were wounded in the attack, which Mr Covelli said the suspect had planned for several weeks.

Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico, was shot and died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and "beloved" staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

The Lake County coroner released the names of two other victims: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein and 88-year-old Stephen Straus.

Nine people, ranging from 14 to 70, remained in hospital on Tuesday, officials said.