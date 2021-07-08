Breaking News

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators due to Covid surge

8 July 2021, 14:25 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 15:16

This year's summer Olympics will go ahead without spectators
This year's summer Olympics will go ahead without spectators. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This year's Tokyo Olympics will go ahead without spectators after a rise in coronavirus infections in Japan, its organisers have announced.

It comes after the Japanese government placed the capital in a state of emergency that would last through the Games.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of this year's event, said the decision was "regrettable" and apologised to anybody who had purchased tickets.

At a meeting with experts on Thursday morning, ministerial officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to 22 August due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin on 23 July and will finish on 8 August.

Foreign spectators had already been barred from the event, but the planned six-week state of emergency has also ended the chances of a local audience.

It has already been announced that the Olympic torch relay in the city will be scrapped over health concerns, with flame lighting ceremonies being streamed online instead.

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high, a fortnight before the start of the competition.

The city is currently under less-stringent measures that focus on shortened hours for bars and restaurants but have proven less effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Its upcoming emergency will be the fourth for the capital since the pandemic began and is a last-minute change of plan made late on Wednesday after a meeting with experts who warned strongly against the government's soft approach.

Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, up from 714 last week and its highest since 1,010 on May 13.

The figure is in line with experts' earlier estimate that daily cases in Tokyo could hit 1,000 before the Games and could spike into thousands in August.

Kazuhiro Tateta, a Toho University infectious diseases expert, noted an earlier state of emergency in the spring came too late to prevent hospitals in Osaka from overflowing with patients and said another delay should not be allowed.

Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, noted that two-thirds of Japan's cases are from the Tokyo region and "our concern is the spread of the infections to neighbouring areas".

Experts also noted cases among younger, unvaccinated people are rising as Japan's inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty.

Just 15 per cent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, low compared to 47.4 per cent in the United States and almost 50 per cent in Britain.

Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 infections and nearly 14,900 deaths.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children as young as eight have been involved in county lines, an LBC investigation found

Around 600 potential county lines identified in last year alone
Dr Jenny Harries admitted that some people have now been deleting the NHS Covid-19 app.

NHS app to be 'tuned' after 62% spike in people told to self-isolate in a week
Boris Johnson has urged businesses to let staff begin work late on Monday

'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says
The new quarantine rules will only apply to those who have been vaccinated by the NHS

No10 confirms new quarantine rules only apply to those vaccinated by NHS
New amber list rules have been announced

Amber list: What are the new rules for holidays and which countries are on it?
England fan

Young England fan bursts into tears as Mason Mount gives her his shirt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC
Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch again

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London