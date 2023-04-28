Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh join star-studded Coronation line-up for King Charles's big day

King Charles will be celebrated by Hollywood royalty and kids favourite Winnie-the-Pooh at his Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh have joined the Coronation line-up - with Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones also joining the festivities.

The beloved bear from the Hundred Acre Wood will appear in a re-recorded skit meant to match the beloved sketch featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington during the Platinum Jubilee.

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones will perform at the Coronation Concert to pay tribute to the newly-crowned King Charles III.

The event will take place at Windsor on May 7 - in front of 20,000 attendees and broadcasters from around the world.

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had already been announced as acts to perform - as well as classical acts iAndrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said: "Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it's going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy".

A-list star Tom Cruise is the highest-profile addition to the star-studded line-up for May 7th's concert. Picture: Getty

King Charles III Coronation Concert confirmed line-up - who else is performing?

The current line up also includes:

Freya Ridings

She rose to fame with her hit ballad, Lost Without You and will now take to the stage at Coronation Concert for a truly unique performance.Ridings will be joined by classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

Coronation Choir

An official choir has been put together to mark this historic weekend and it will be made up of choir groups from across the UK. This includes refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf singing choirs.

Who declined to perform at the Coronation Concert?

Ed Sheeran

A British pop fave, the Shape of You singer was a hot fave to perform, however, his schedule was too busy.Ed has a gruelling tour schedule taking place this 2023 which will see him perform in Australia, Canada and all over the US for the first part of this year.He's also due to perform in Texas on the actual day of the king's coronation giving him less than 24 hours to get back for the concert.

Adele

Charles was reportedly "very keen" to have Adele perform at his Coronation Concert, however, reports suggest she's had to turn the offer down.

Harry Styles

Sticking to the British theme, former One Direction super star Harry Styles was also reportedly asked to join the line-up.Reports from The Sun currently suggested Harry couldn't perform due to a busy tour schedule.

Elton John

Again, reports suggest Elton John was high on the talent list for the Coronation Concert however, his existing tour dates will leave him busy for May 7.

Spice Girls

The world-famous photo of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham alongside then Prince Charles made the Spice Girls an obvious performer choice.It's believed they had to decline due to lack of rehearsal time.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie was rumoured to be joining her sister Dannii Minogue on stage but they have both been unable to accept the offer too.