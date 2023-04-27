Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial after denying assault charge following 'attack on woman in nightclub'

27 April 2023, 14:16

Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday
Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black has appeared in court to deny an assault charge after he was accused of attacking a woman in a nightclub row.

The 48-year-old appeared via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a court official confirmed.

Black, who married Olympic champion diver Tom Daley in 2017, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes by beating on August 18 last year, according to court papers.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial on August 8 this year.

Black allegedly got into a dispute with The Big Proud Party Agency host Teddy Edwardes.

Ms Edwardes claimed Black chucked an "entire drink" over her so she gave him a "little tap on the head".

"I have to add that Tom Daley was lovely throughout he was just trying to defuse the situation," she continued.

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance
Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a club in Soho, in London's West End, at around 12.30am on August 18 last year following reports of "an altercation" between a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

A statement said Black was charged with common assault on February 17.

"He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday April 27, where he pleaded not guilty," it said.

"He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday August 8."

Black won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

He married Olympian Daley at Dartmoor National Park in 2017 after they got engaged in 2015 and the couple have two sons.

