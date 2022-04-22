Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

22 April 2022, 14:26

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.
Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

British pop singer Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an "unprovoked attack and robbery" following his show in New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Little Bit of Love singer, who found fame fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status' 'All Goes Wrong', is said to have been attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old suffered a ruptured ear, a torn ear-drum and an issue with his previously fractured jaw, his management said.

The Bedford-born singer is said to be "in good spirits" after the "unprovoked attack" and is recovering in hospital, with doctors assessing his injuries.

Read more: Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

The two-time Brit Award nominee has postponed his Washington show on Friday while he recovers.

In a statement, his manager John Dawkins said: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

"Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

Read more: Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

Read more: Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

Electronic producer Mint Royale tweeted his support for the singer, saying: "Get well soon, sounds awful".

While presenter Rylan Clark-Neal added: "Sending love mate".

DJ Mista Jam offered: "Sending love to you bro".

The Little Bit Of Love singer is "desperate not to let anyone down", however his management team have taken the "precautionary decision" to postpone his Washington show to a later date, it was announced.

"We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans and their support and understanding.

"We will update on future shows should changes need to be made," the statement added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Johnny Depp denied intimidating Amber Heard when he was secretly recorded pouring himself a “mega-pint of wine” and smashing kitchen cabinets

Johnny Depp secretly recorded smashing kitchen cabinets and pouring 'mega-pint' of wine

A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of the Caribbean has been postponed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean tour amid slavery backlash

Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces

Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

The images are thought to show a mass grave dug near Mariupol

New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Sergei Protosenya, left, was found dead in Spain alongside his family. Vladislav Avayev, right, was found dead in Moscow

Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Exclusive
Samantha Markle has accused Prince Harry of hypocrisy

Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

A pensioner who stole thousands from her dying father to fund shopping sprees at Ann Summers, has been spared jail.

Granny, 74, who splurged £25k of dying dad's money at Ann Summers avoids jail

The UK HRT shortage has forced women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

HRT crisis forces suffering women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother

Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Ronaldo shared the photo on Thursday

'Time to be grateful': Ronaldo shares photo of family after devastating loss of baby son

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

German man linked to Madeleine McCann's disappearance made 'formal suspect'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid restrictions ease

Korean leaders

Korean leaders exchange letters of hope amid tensions

Carl Wayne Buntion

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed over 1990 killing

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Alleged mass graves site by satellite

Satellite images reveal possible mass graves near Mariupol

Blac Chyna Kardashians

Blac Chyna says she knows of no harm done to her by the Kardashians
Azovstal Steel plant

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but will not storm steel plant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police