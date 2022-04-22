Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

British pop singer Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an "unprovoked attack and robbery" following his show in New York.

The Little Bit of Love singer, who found fame fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status' 'All Goes Wrong', is said to have been attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old suffered a ruptured ear, a torn ear-drum and an issue with his previously fractured jaw, his management said.

The Bedford-born singer is said to be "in good spirits" after the "unprovoked attack" and is recovering in hospital, with doctors assessing his injuries.

The two-time Brit Award nominee has postponed his Washington show on Friday while he recovers.

In a statement, his manager John Dawkins said: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

"Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

"Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring."

Electronic producer Mint Royale tweeted his support for the singer, saying: "Get well soon, sounds awful".

While presenter Rylan Clark-Neal added: "Sending love mate".

DJ Mista Jam offered: "Sending love to you bro".

The Little Bit Of Love singer is "desperate not to let anyone down", however his management team have taken the "precautionary decision" to postpone his Washington show to a later date, it was announced.

"We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans and their support and understanding.

"We will update on future shows should changes need to be made," the statement added.