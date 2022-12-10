Tom Hardy grants hospice patient's dying wish with video-call

Mum-of-two Jo-Anne is suffering from cancer. Picture: Myton Hospices

By Adam Solomons

Tom Hardy spoke "like a friend" to a fan receiving end-of-life care who said it was her dying wish to meet him.

Mother-of-two Jo-Anne Shaw, 58, said she would love to "fulfil my final wish and meet him" in an Instagram post last week.

After users tagged the Peaky Blinders actor, he replied: "Be my pleasure."

Jo-Anne told BBC CWR: "He has made my day.

"He put me on a pedestal for a day and that's all I can ask for."

The grandmother-of-three is receiving end-of-life care at Myton Hospice in Warwick.

Describing herself as a "super fan" of Tom Hardy's work, one friend even sent her a full-sized cardboard cutout of the actor instead of flowers.

Jo-Anne poses with her message asking Hardy to get in touch. Picture: Myton Hospices

Jo-Anne was gifted a full-size cardboard cutout of Hardy. Picture: Myton Hospices

She added: "I'm so excited, he spoke to me as if he's a friend.

"I'm such a big fan of his, I've watched all his movies and boxsets especially during lockdown. I love him to bits."

The hospice wrote on Facebook after the interaction on Friday: "We've been blown away by Tom's kindness and support.

"Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen."