Tom Hardy 'to be cast as James Bond' after Daniel Craig’s final film

Tom hardy has long been tipped to play James Bond. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Tom Hardy could be set to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond after No Time to Die, according to Hollywood rumours.

Hardy has been one of the bookies favourites for years to don the famous tux as James Bond.

With Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the M16 agent set to land in cinemas in November, rumours of who will replace him have gone into overdrive.

Movie website 'The Vulcan Reporter' claims they first heard that Hardy had been locked into the role back in June after a successful audition.

According to reports, the 43-year-old was expected to be announced as the new Bond in November, but this now seems unlikely due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the outlet anticipates an announcement will come before the end of 2020.

However, EON productions, who make the Bond films, are yet to comment on the rumours.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. Picture: PA

In addition, Christopher Nolan, who is another fan favourite for future Bond films, has worked with Hardy previously and has said he thinks the actor would be "amazing" as the iconic spy.

He told MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast back in 2017: "He'd be amazing. He really would."

No Time To Die was initially set to be released in April, but this date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to be released on 12 November.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads: "James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

"The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

However, some fans have pointed out that EON productions has previously said it likes to focus on the Bond film they’re making before they think about the next one.

But with the delay in release for No Time To Die, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have had time to start thinking about who could play Bond 26.