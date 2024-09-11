Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted enjoying breakfast at Cornwall cafe before popping to Asda

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Cornwall. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been spotted enjoying breakfast at a Cornwall cafe before heading to Asda.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair opted for a quiet breakfast at rock n' roll themed cafe Ramshackle Rosie in Par on Tuesday.

Zendaya, best known for her role in Euphoria and the Dune franchise, ordered pancakes with maple syrup, locals said.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man star Tom Holland went for the 'Zeppelin' fry-up, which was named after Led Zeppelin.

Cafe owner Helen Woodward said she had "no idea" who the couple were at the time, saying they probably chose her cafe as it is "a bit out of the way".

Read more: Kerry Katona slams schools for teaching 'pointless subjects like geography' instead of 'real-life skills'

Read more: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating and fathering child outside of marriage

Ramshackle Rosie. Picture: Facebook

"They were just like a regular couple and apparently went to Asda after," Ms Woodward told Cornwall Live.

"They came in and I was serving a couple of other customers so I told them to take a seat and they went to sit down.

"I've only got a small cafe and I've got one big table that I can get about five people at and they went and sat there so I asked if they minded moving to a smaller table, in case I got a group come in.

"Then this other couple said to me 'they are famous you know', and I asked who they were and they told me he was Spider-Man."

She added: "They were absolutely lovely. They were just a really nice couple. It was just them two."

Ms Woodward went on to say: "I was really busy so I didn't even get a chance to talk to them but I wouldn't have anyway. They just came in for breakfast and they probably don't want to be bothered.

"I just gave them their breakfast and left them alone. They left a fiver tip though."

Ramshackle Rosie's cooked breakfast. Picture: Facebook

Local Rob Sheldon said he spoke to Tom about his dog, with the Spider-man star also revealing that he was heading to Asda after.

"He spoke to us about my dog and stroked him," he told ITV West Country.

"We gave them no acknowledgement that we knew who they were.

"Then after they left I said to the owner, 'you know that was Spider-Man, right?'"

He added: "It was a bit surreal, they seemed very down to earth though and he said after breakfast they would go to Asda, which he compared to the American Target.

"To be fair though, it's an awesome cafe."