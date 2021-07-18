Breaking News

Tom O'Connor: TV presenter and comedian dies, aged 81

Tom O'Connor has died at the age of 81. Picture: Alamy

By Joe Cook

TV presenter and comedian Tom O'Connor has died aged 81, his family have said.

The entertainer, born in Bootle, Merseyside, was best known for presenting a number of hit gameshows including Crosswits and Name That Tune.

O'Connor had suffered from Parkinson's for the final 14 years of his life, his daughter-in-law, the former athlete Denise Lewis, said.

He passed away on Sunday morning, his family confirmed via his agent.

Tom O'Connor on set in 1985. Picture: Getty

O'Connor's comedy career started out in working men's clubs, however he broke into television on shows including The Comedians and Opportunity Knocks.

He then went on to establish himself as a household name through the 70s and 80s including in Pick Pockets and The Zodiac Game, as well as hosting Name That Tune from 1976 until 1983.

Later in his career, O'Connor continued to appear on television, starring in BBC soap Doctors in the early 2000s and the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

In 2011, he also appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quiz show with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, who is a former Olympic athlete.

Tom O'Connor during the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards, at Grosvenor House in 2006. Picture: PA

Tributes to 'a very funny man'

Tributes have poured in from those who knew, watched and loved him.

Liverpool City Council paid tribute to the man from Merseyside, tweeting: "Sad news breaking about the death of veteran Liverpool comedian Tom O'Connor.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Thanks for the laughs, Tom."

Piers Morgan also paid tribute to him in a tweet, which read: "RIP Tom O'Connor, 81. Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man.

"Sad news. Thanks for all the laughs, Tom."

Former EastEnders actor Stuart Anthony added: "Very sad to hear that Tom O'Connor has passed away.

"He was a lovely man with some great stories.

"My thoughts are with his family."

BBC host Dan Walker tweeted: "How sad. I had the pleasure of meeting Tom O'Connor and he was kind, funny and a true gent.

"I loved watching him on telly - Crosswits was great. My sympathies are with his family and friends."