'He put his wedding ring on my finger': Tom Parker's wife speaks of star's final moments

Kelsey has spoken of Tom's final moments. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The widow of the Wanted star Tom Parker has spoken about their heartbreaking final moments together, recounting how he took his wedding ring off and placed it on her finger.

The singer's death in March devastated fans of the boy band, whose hits include Glad You Came and All Time Low.

Tom, a 33-year-old father of two, had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

His wife Kelsey, 32, said he wasn't in any pain when he died in St Christopher's Hospice, in south London, and that it was just those two in his final moments – and there was "so much love in that room".

"That night I could see within him that he was still trying to figure a way out of this. He'd been in the hospice for just over a week," she told The Sun.

"I said, 'You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all'.

"He said, 'I know you’re going to be OK'. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger."

Kelsey said she was "really honest" with their two children, telling two-year-old Aurelia that her dad had died.

"I couldn't talk, it was like I had something stuck in my throat, I couldn't say it but I knew I had to say those words to her because she had to know," she said.

"She just said, ‘OK Mummy’, but I needed to be straight with her."

Kelsey described how she fell in love with Tom at first sight as a teenager, and said he worshipped the ground she walked on.

Bolton-born Tom persisted in his attempts to break into the music industry despite initial failed attempts to do so.

Kelsey said "there was so much love" at the hospice where Tom died. Picture: Alamy

That paid off in 2009 when he formed The Wanted with Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes.

During Tom's time in The Wanted, the band achieved international success, releasing three studio albums and 15 singles.

Shortly before his death, he had taken part in the band’s tour which celebrated their album Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits.

The band said previously: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."