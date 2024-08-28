Tommy Fury breaks silence on 'heartbreaking false cheating allegations' after shock split from Molly-Mae

By Kit Heren

Tommy Fury has spoken out after his break-up with fiancee Molly-Mae Hague, calling claims that he had cheated on her "heartbreaking".

The couple, who have a young daughter, broke up earlier this month after five years together.

Unconfirmed rumours have circulated that infidelity was the reason for the split.

Fury, 25, took to social media on Wednesday to deny the claims, and said the past few weeks had been "heartbreaking".

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this," he added.

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up of Love Island season five in 2019, became engaged in July 2023.

On August 14, Hague announced their split in an Instagram story, saying: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

On Tuesday, Hague posted a photo of herself leaning on a wooden railing, overlooking a body of water, on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could've ever wished for."

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said was "heartbroken" to share the news, adding that their daughter Bambi was their "priority".

The boxer, from Manchester, proposed last year at a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.