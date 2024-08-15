Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague allegedly dumped Tommy Fury after learning he had cheated on her “multiple times.”

The influencer announced her split from the boxer in an icy Instagram statement on Wednesday, as sources claim he was kicked out of their £4 million mansion.

The couple first met on Love Island and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in 2023.

“Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her,” a close friend of the influencer said.

“She believes it has happened a number of times.

Speaking to the Sun, the friend added: “It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.”

Molly-Mae said she was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' in a vulnerable video posted just days before announcing her split with Tommy Fury.

She also claimed that her fiance had been away for weeks working while she took care of their daughter Bambi on her own.

The video posted on social media came only days before Wednesday's announcement that the couple would separate after five years.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hauge split yesterday. Picture: Getty

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.

“Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely.

“The love they once had has been shattered.”

Rampant Tiktok speculation over the reason behind the couple's split has forced a mother of the friend of the boxer to deny that Mr Fury fathered a child with her daughter.

She shut down the rumours in an impassioned rant where she deemed the social media speculation to be "crazy" and told people to "move onto your next subject."

Influencer Molly-Mae took to Instagram to confirm her split from the boxer.

The post read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

The couple welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023.

Molly and Tommy came second in the 2019 series of reality show Love Island.

She said: “When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful.

“I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing."

Fans have flooded social media since Molly’s announcement, with one writing on Tommy’s most recent Instagram post: "WHY DID THEY SPLIT UP."

While another added: "Tommy be honest did u cheat."