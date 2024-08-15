Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

15 August 2024, 16:12

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague allegedly dumped Tommy Fury after learning he had cheated on her “multiple times.”

The influencer announced her split from the boxer in an icy Instagram statement on Wednesday, as sources claim he was kicked out of their £4 million mansion.

The couple first met on Love Island and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in 2023.

“Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her,” a close friend of the influencer said.

“She believes it has happened a number of times.

Read more: Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Read more: Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer

Speaking to the Sun, the friend added: “It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.”

Molly-Mae said she was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' in a vulnerable video posted just days before announcing her split with Tommy Fury.

She also claimed that her fiance had been away for weeks working while she took care of their daughter Bambi on her own.

The video posted on social media came only days before Wednesday's announcement that the couple would separate after five years.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hauge split yesterday.
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hauge split yesterday. Picture: Getty

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.

“Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely.

“The love they once had has been shattered.”

Rampant Tiktok speculation over the reason behind the couple's split has forced a mother of the friend of the boxer to deny that Mr Fury fathered a child with her daughter.

She shut down the rumours in an impassioned rant where she deemed the social media speculation to be "crazy" and told people to "move onto your next subject."

Influencer Molly-Mae took to Instagram to confirm her split from the boxer.

The post read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram
Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

The couple welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023.

Molly and Tommy came second in the 2019 series of reality show Love Island.

She said: “When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful.

“I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing."

Fans have flooded social media since Molly’s announcement, with one writing on Tommy’s most recent Instagram post: "WHY DID THEY SPLIT UP."

While another added: "Tommy be honest did u cheat."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Moon has less gravity compared to Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day (PA)

Astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the Moon

Network Rail worker dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Father-of-two dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Ada Bicakci died of her injuries in hospital

Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson (Karen Ducey/AP)

Greenland court orders anti-whaling activist must remain in custody

Israel Palestinians

Mediators hold new Gaza ceasefire talks and hope to head off a wider war

Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

‘At least one arrest made’ in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the first person to be charged with riot

Sunderland schoolboy, 15, becomes first person charged with riot following nationwide disorder

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas (Ali Unal/AP)

Veteran Palestinian leader Abbas says he will visit Gaza

Davide shot to fame after winning Love Island

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has almost '£1m of valuables' stolen from LA home

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry following overdose

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry following overdose

Toni, a pygmy hippo born at the Berlin Zoo (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Berlin’s newest pygmy hippo makes her debut

HMP Frankland in Durham where a police officer was stabbed in the chest back in July

Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at high-security prison

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about affairs amid cancer battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Political Community summit

Ukrainian troops seize Russian town Sudzha in Kursk offensive, Zelensky says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Woman wins £35,000 payout after sleep experts' 'sexsomnia' claims saw rape case dropped by CPS

Woman wins £35,000 payout after sleep experts' 'sexsomnia' claims saw rape case dropped by CPS
Officials from the Japan Meteorological Agency and cabinet office attend a press conference to announce the end of its week-long 'megaquake' drive

Week-long ‘megaquake’ preparedness campaign brought to an end in Japan

Authorities have seized suitcases packed with drugs in ‘brazen’ smuggling attempts

Hundreds of ‘brazen’ passengers found trying to smuggle drugs into UK in full suitcases

Philip Hoban, 48, from Leeds, was charged with causing racially, religiously aggravated harassment, alarm/distress through words

Rioter jailed over disorder unmasked as vigilante 'paedophile hunter'

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during a Land Combat demonstration at Copehill Down Village on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

British Challenger 2 tanks 'used in Russia' as Ukraine continues surprise incursion

Protesters carry sticks and Bangladesh flags as they block the road in front of the former residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Protesters attack supporters of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

rotating sign outside the old metropolitan police headquarters New Scotland Yard broadway London England Uk United Kingdom

Former Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexual assault of child

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

Ballerina jailed for 12 years in Russia over 'treason' after donating £40 to charity

Raygun has spoken out

‘So much hate… I did take it very seriously’: Breakdancer Raygun breaks silence over Olympics performance
The Nord Stream after the sabotage

Ukrainian diving instructor charged with bombing Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit