Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tommy Fury has given fans a look into his post-Molly-Mae life following their split after five years together.

The former Love Island star is set to enter the boxing ring once again and has claimed this most recent training camp is the “hardest thing he’s ever done.”

This comes just a few weeks after he split from his fiance, who he shares a daughter with.

Speaking in a cafe, he said: "So guys we are at breakfast, basically why there is so much training going on is because I've been out for nine months which is the longest I've been out for.

"So I'm training three times a day, weight training, boxing, even tennis, circuits. I'm getting everything in to get my body to where it was.

"I'm hoping to fight at the end of the year possibly, there's no date in place, but that's the aim that we're going for so I'm just getting my body ready for camp, getting used to exercise again."

He added: “So when I'm in training camp, it's the obviously the hardest thing I do in my life and that I ever have done, mentally and physically.

"The mental and physical side of it is torture, you can't eat what you want to eat, you can't drink what you want to drink, you know it's a long length it's like ten weeks in camp.

"It's literally, you go to the gym, you come back, you lay on the bed, and you might watch TV and you might sleep, and you get up again. It's very tough."

This came after Molly-Mae Hague slapped down rumours she will reconcile with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury following their high-profile split last month.

Insiders to the former Love Island star have debunked claims they could get back together and confirmed they remain committed to co-parenting daughter Bambi.

A source recently told the Sun that: “Molly-Mae’s attention has shifted towards building her brand and embracing new opportunities.

“She’s putting all her energy into the business while maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Tommy.

Tommy was allegedly "desperate" to win his ex-beau back however the source reiterated Molly would not entertain rekindling their romance.

In a new vlog filmed in Cannes, Molly-Mae said: "This next chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet.”