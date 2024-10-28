Tommy Robinson admits contempt of court after repeating allegations made about a Syrian refugee

Tommy Robinson admits contempt after appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tommy Robinson has admitted contempt after appearing at Woolwich Crown Court in relation to a breach of a High Court libel order.

The activist appeared at the south London court on Monday over contempt allegations linked to Robinson repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Robinson's comments came despite a 2021 High Court order being in place, banning the activist from repeating the allegations against the refugee who sued him.

Robinson, 41, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, handed himself in at Folkestone Police Station in Kent on Friday.

Police confirmed he had been arrested on "one count of failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone" under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

However, the appearance on Monday came in relation to a separate warrant issued by a High Court judge earlier this year.

Appearing in the dock, Robinson wore a grey suit and waistcoat with no tie, after being remanded in custody on Friday.

Political activist Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station, as he has said he has been told to hand himself in to a police station. Picture: Alamy

At the start of the hearing, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, said a "resolution" had been reached over the allegations, and read them out to the court.

Asked by Mr Justice Johnson whether he accepted he had committed the breaches, Robinson nodded and then replied "Yes".

The warrant for which Robinson appeared on Monday related to the political activist's failure to appear at a hearing which took place at the end of July.

The Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against Robinson, claiming he "knowingly" breached the order on multiple occasions.

Robinson is said to have repeated allegations against the refugee after airing a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square.

The Metropolitan police had put a condition on Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally that it could not begin its procession to Parliament Square before 1 p.m. EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

The activist, who has 1 million followers on X, had previously been successfully sued for libel by the refugee.

Those who commit contempt in a court of law can be face up to two years in jail, a fine, or in some instances, both.

Friday's arrest came ahead of a planned far-right march, attended by thousands of supporters, which took place in central London on Saturday.

Crowds marched on Whitehall, with Robinson's supporters gathering with banners demanding his release.

“set him free”. Supporters of ex EDL leader Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon join the Uniting the Kingdom protest in London, while a counter protest organised by Stand Up to Racism =Credit: David Tramontan / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The political activist, who was remanded in custody at the time, missed the march taking place in his name.

Demonstrators carried placards reading "Two tier Keir fuelled the riots" and chanted "We want Tommy out" as they headed from Victoria station to Parliament Square.

Robinson was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country.

Adam Payter, who represented the Solicitor General, told the High Court there "was nothing to prevent him from doing so".

Mr Justice Johnson subsequently issued a warrant for Robinson's arrest, but ordered that it not be carried out "until early October" to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to "set aside" the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on October 20 and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.